Glasgow Rangers have enjoyed plenty of success with American players throughout the years, with some of them contributing towards various successful periods in the club's history.

Which American players have played for Rangers?

Think back to Claudio Reyna, who made 83 appearances for the Gers across two and half seasons, or even to Damarcus Beasley, who despite being very much a Jekyll and Hyde type of player, he was unstoppable on his day, scoring a wonderful goal against Lyon in the Champions League as he won two league titles at Ibrox.

Even players such as Malik Tillman and Carlos Bocanegra, who enjoyed short stints at the Light Blues, will be remembered fondly, however, it is perhaps Maurice Edu who enjoyed the greatest success by an American player at Rangers.

Over 122 appearances at the Gers, he played a key part in three league title triumphs and his last-gasp winner against Celtic in February 2010 was a decisive moment in the title race that season.

He joined from MLS side Toronto and with Michael Beale aiming to bolster his squad ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, there have been links to several players who are playing their trade in America, including Jose Cifuentes and Brandon Vazquez.

The Light Blues have been linked with a move for the FC Cincinnati forward this year, even going as far as to scout him ahead of any potential move. That, however, was back in April, so any move would now have to be revived.

Could Rangers sign Brandon Vazquez?

With Beale managing to secure the signings of Abdallah Sima, Sam Lammers and Cyriel Dessers already this summer, it looks as though he is in the market for one more forward option which will complete his attack.

Brazilian striker Danilo appears to be the main target, with Rangers putting in a second bid in order to lure him from Feyenoord, however, Vazquez would also be an excellent option.

Scoring 20 goals and grabbing eight assists during the 2022 MLS season was highly impressive and this led journalist Chris Smith to describe him as a player who has “developed into a ruthless goalscoring machine” following his exploits last year.

The 6 foot 2 forward has continued his rich vein of form into the current MLS campaign, already scoring four goals and grabbing two assists in 18 games, adding another two goals in the US Open Cup.

He ranks third in the squad for big chances created (four), fifth for successful dribbles per game (0.9) and fourth for shots on target per game (0.9), suggesting that he is among one of the best attacking options at the club and although not yet reaching the highs of 2022, there is still time for him to improve his goal tally.

Comparatively, Edu arrived at Rangers as a relatively unknown quantity and the late Walter Smith turned him into a solid midfielder who enjoyed some excellent moments at the club.

Vazquez is perhaps slightly more well-known, however, the same principles could apply and adding the striker to the squad ahead of a Premiership title tilt next season could allow the Gers to repeat their Edu masterclass from 2008 and enjoy more American success.