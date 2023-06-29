Glasgow Rangers manager Michael Beale appears to be building a team of players who could form the crux of the side over the next few years, with Jack Butland being his only signing over the age of 26.

This is an exciting thought for the Ibrox faithful, as over the previous few years, faith was trusted in players who had clearly moved on from their peak years, as the likes of Allan McGregor, Scott Arfield and Steven Davis were used on a regular basis.

Beale appears to be moving away from sentiment and building a team which could challenge Celtic for the Premiership title over the coming seasons and hopefully progressing in Europe.

With this new-found transfer policy in full swing, the Gers have been linked with a move for Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell and have even had a bid rejected by the Elland Road side.

Securing the centre-back could turn into a shrewd investment by the 42-year-old, especially as he could begin to forge what might turn out to be a future defensive pairing for the Gers in the future of Cresswell and Leon King.

Could Rangers sign Charlie Cresswell?

With one bid already rejected for the 20-year-old starlet, it remains to be seen whether Beale will go back in for him, but signing another young defender could be a stroke of genius.

King made his debut for the club aged just 16 back in 2020 under Steven Gerrard, and he has made rapid progress ever since. Promoted to the senior squad in 2022 having signed a new contract, the defender got his big break during the first half of the 2022/2023 season, featuring 26 times in all competitions, including six appearances in the Champions League and this experience will stand him good stood for the future.

He didn’t see much action under Beale during the second half of the season, yet it’s clear he is the future for the Ibrox side and will surely see more game time during 2023/2024.

Cresswell enjoyed a solid loan spell at Millwall last season, playing 28 Championship games for the club while underlining his importance by ranking second across the whole squad for overall Sofascore rating and clearances per game, while finishing in the top three for interceptions per game suggests he more than exceeded expectations.

The £2k-per-week gem could become a mainstay in the defence in the coming years should he move to Glasgow and with Gary Rowett claiming the player has “amazing attributes” a future duo of him and King could nullify opposition attackers in the Premiership within the next five years.