Glasgow Rangers will be looking to put their poor 2022/2023 campaign in the rearview mirror as the summer transfer window looms into view.

Michael Beale has already started his business, signing Kieran Dowell and Dujon Sterling on pre-contract deals from Norwich City and Chelsea respectively, however his aim now will be to bolster his attacking options, especially considering Alfredo Morelos and Ryan have departed the Ibrox side.

If the Gers want to give Celtic a proper Premiership title challenge next term, they will need to sign forwards who can hit the ground running and score a few goals in their opening matches to build some confidence and then perhaps can Beale push for glory.

With regard to this, the Light Blues have shown interest in striker Cyriel Dessers according to the Daily Mail (via Daily Record) and he could very well be Beale’s very own version of a Serie A attacker who is attracting interest from Manchester United and Arsenal – Dusan Vlahovic.

Could Cyriel Dessers be a good signing for Rangers?

The 28-year-old currently plays for Italian side Cremonese, and has scored six goals in Serie A during 2022/23 whilst also laying on two assists, leading to journalist Josh Bunting to describe him as being “awkward to play against” due to his strength and this could come in handy due to the physical nature of Scottish football.

His adaptability could mean moving to Scotland wouldn’t faze him as he spent the 2021/2022 season on loan at Feyenoord, scoring 20 goals across all competitions for the Dutch side, while he is also statistically similar to Vlahovic.

According to FBref, the Serbian striker is the third-most similar player to Dessers and considering his goal-scoring abilities in the Italian top flight, netting 61 goals in 140 appearances, it is certainly not a bad comparison to have.

Indeed, the two players have registered similar statistics this season with regard to goals (ten to nine), shots on target per 90 (1.14 to 0.94), shot-creating actions per 90 (2.49 to 2.1) and touches in the attacking penalty area (115 to 102), indicating that they both offer a decent attacking threat for their respective club sides.

Beale desperately needs a bustling striker to cause chaos in the opposition box while being able to chip in with goals, and the £8m-rated machine certainly fits the bill.

Being likened to Vlahovic is a sign he could be a hit in the Premiership next season and with Morelos departing Ibrox, he could well fill the void left by the Colombian striker.