Glasgow Rangers made arguably one of their finest-ever signings since returning to the Scottish top flight when they lured Connor Goldson North of the border from Brighton and Hove Albion back in 2018.

The Gers were in the doldrums and although it took a year or two, the Englishman turned into one of the most reliable performers under Steven Gerrard.

He was at the heart of a defence which conceded just 13 Premiership goals during the stunning 2020/21 title-winning season while also leading the team to a Scottish Cup and first European final in 14 years in 2022.

With nearly 300 appearances for the Light Blues, supporters will be hoping he remains at the club for the foreseeable future.

Could Michael Beale repeat their Goldson masterclass by delving into the transfer market and luring another established centre-back from England?

Will Rangers sign a defender?

The Light Blues have been linked with moves for Harry Souttar and Ronnie Edwards recently as Beale aims to bring at least one more defender to Ibrox ahead of a demanding schedule between September and January.

One name who has also been touted for a move is Millwall star Jake Cooper according to Football Insider.

The 28-year-old was actually eyed up by Gerrard in the same summer they brought Goldson to Ibrox, even going as far to submit a £3m bid but obviously, nothing materialised.

Beale may have a better chance than his former mentor as Cooper has entered into the final year of his current contract at the Den.

Could Jake Cooper improve Rangers?

Across four matches so far during the 2023/24 campaign, the Gers have conceded a goal in three of them and there is still some work for Beale to do with regard to improving his defence.

Goldson is the undisputed starter when fit and the fight to take the place next to him is between John Souttar, Leon Balogun and Leon King.

Cooper could certainly arrive and upset the applecart by making a push to be a regular partner for Goldson.

Last season, the 28-year-old started all but one match for Millwall in the Championship, and he made more clearances per game (3.1) and interceptions (1.2) than the whole Rangers squad across these metrics.

Cooper also displayed a solid aerial presence, winning 4.9 aerial duels per game and this was actually higher than Goldson, who won 2.6 per game, suggesting that they could potentially form a solid partnership.

Lions boss Gary Rowett praised the defender in 2022, claiming he was “invaluable” to Millwall and there is no doubt the £10k-per-week titan has outgrown the Championship and is in need of a new challenge.

Goldson has developed into arguably one of the finest defenders in Scotland since arriving at the Light Blues five years ago and there is no reason why Cooper can't improve even further.

Beale will be keeping watch on the player over the next few days and don’t be surprised if he ends up at Ibrox before the window shuts.