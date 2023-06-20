Glasgow Rangers have made an excellent start to their transfer business and June is still in full swing. Michael Beale has signed four players already at Ibrox, luring Jack Butland, Dujon Sterling, Kieran Dowell, and Sam Lammers to Scotland, with surely more to come.

Indeed, the Gers are reportedly set to bid for striker Anastasios Douvikas while a move for Cremonese forward Cyriel Dessers is still in the works, despite the Gers facing competition for the player.

It isn’t just forwards that Beale is targeting either, with the Light Blues keen on making a move for Fenerbahce player Bright Osayi-Samuel during the summer transfer window according to Turkish outlet Fanatik (via Sport Witness).

The report states the Turkish club value him at €7m (£6m) and this figure could perhaps be problematic in terms of any potential move materialising.

Although deployed as a right-sided defender during his time in Turkey, Osayi-Samuel could also operate slightly further forward on the right wing and this is where Beale could potentially get the best out of him next season.

Could Bright Osayi-Samuel shine at Rangers?

With captain James Tavernier a mainstay at right-back, and new signing Dujon Sterling looked upon as a backup to the Englishman should he suffer an injury or require a rest, the Nigeria international would certainly be utilised much further forward than he was used to at times last term.

Tavernier scored 18 goals and registered ten assists across all competitions during 2022/23, underlining his attack qualities and he also created 13 big chances and made 2.9 key passes per game, however, adding in Osayi-Samuels into the mix slightly further forward than the captain could add another string to Beale’s bow.

During his final season with Queens Park Rangers, where he was usually deployed on the right of the midfield, the 25-year-old scored three goals and grabbed three assists while also creating four big chances and making one key pass per game.

Although not quite as impressive as Tavernier’s numbers, this was only over 21 matches, meaning he could well have doubled these numbers had he remained with QPR for a full term.

Beale could certainly form a scary duo on the right-hand side with Tavernier and Osayi-Samuel, especially with their attacking qualities shining through over the previous few years.

Dubbed a “very tidy footballer” by reporter Oma Akatugba, it’s evident he could complement Tavernier well in the first team.