Glasgow Rangers have already made six signings this summer as Michael Beale aims to significantly overhaul the Ibrox side before the new campaign begins next month and there could yet be a seventh arrival in the coming weeks…

When will Jose Cifuentes arrive at Rangers?

It feels as though the interest from Rangers regarding a move for Jose Cifuentes has gone on forever, yet it was only back in April when the Light Blues first registered their interest in the dynamic Ecuadorian midfielder, who is out of contract at the end of the year.

Beale appears keen to bring him to Glasgow ahead of the 2023/24 season, which would involve paying a fee to Los Angeles FC and this has now been revealed.

According to The Scottish Sun, the Ibrox side have been locked in talks with LAFC across the previous week and it is believed that the Gers will have to fork out around £1.2m in order to secure his signature this summer as opposed to waiting until January to sign him for nothing.

Having already spent £3m on Sam Lammers and £4.5m to sign Cyriel Dessers, Beale appears to have the financial backing of the board and the money should be spent to sign the 24-year-old sooner rather than later.

What could Jose Cifuentes offer Rangers?

The midfielder has been in wonderful form for the MLS side since the start of the 2022 season, scoring eight goals and registering ten assists, and he played a key role in LAFC securing the MLS Cup last term, showcasing his importance to the side.

With Beale slowly rejuvenating the squad, there will likely be many departures in the coming weeks in order to make way for the new arrivals, and one player who looks certain to leave is Glen Kamara.

The Finnish midfielder has been at Ibrox since 2019, however, Besiktas are ready to take him on loan for next season and Cifuentes would certainly be a major upgrade on the 27-year-old.

Kamara stuttered through an underwhelming 2022/23 season, ranking as just the 23rd best player in the squad for league performances as per Sofascore, while also finishing outside the top ten for accurate passes per game, tackles per game and successful dribbles per game as he failed to have a positive influence on the side.

In contrast, Cifuentes ranked as the sixth-best player in the LAFC squad during their successful 2022 season and finished in the top ten for accurate passes per game, tackles per game and successful dribbles per game, ranking as high as third for the latter two metrics as he emerged as one of the finest players in the squad.

There is no doubt the players are heading in opposite trajectories, with the Ecuadorian dynamo ready for a move to Europe to showcase his abilities in the Champions League, while Kamara doesn’t fit into Beale’s system and is likely to be moved on.

South American football expert Tim Vickery lavished praise upon him back in 2019 following his exploits at the U20 World Cup, saying: "He was the beating heart of that side and I think he’s a terrific midfielder. He’s strong, he’s got quality, he’s got a good engine - he’s one of the best all-round midfielders, potentially, that I’ve seen come out of South America in a while.”

Glowing praise indeed and Beale should be paying the paltry £1.2m as soon as possible to bring him to Scotland.