Glasgow Rangers require some much-needed attacking reinforcements during the summer transfer window as they aim to fill the void left by Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos.

It won't be easy to replace them, however, Michael Beale is eyeing up a few players in the market who could arrive at Ibrox and make an impression. One such player was winger Luis Palma, who the club were interested in recently, yet reports this week have claimed that the deal is now off as Rangers aren’t willing to pay the £4.5m for the 23-year-old, and it appears as though Beale will now have to move on swiftly.

The 42-year-old may have already found an ideal alternative, with American. Brian Gutierrez being eyed up for a potential move according to the Daily Mail.

The Gers face competition for the teen however as Manchester United are also keeping tabs on him, yet securing a work permit may prove to be a stickler for any potential move this summer.

Could Brian Gutierrez improve Rangers?

The left-winger has enjoyed a wonderful start to his professional career at MLS side Chicago Fire, already racking up 75 senior appearances, registering 13 goal contributions across those games.

His creative talents have certainly been on show during the 2023 MLS campaign as the youngster has created four big chances, made one key pass per game and has succeeded with 1.5 dribbles per match – a success rate of 64% - showcasing all the attributes of a successful winger.

He even made more dribbles than Palma did during the entirety of the 2022/2023 season, while creating the same amount of big chances and failing slightly behind on key passes per game, with Palma managing 1.4, suggesting that the 19-year-old would be a fine alternative.

His coach at Chicago Fire, Frank Klopas, has lauded his player as someone who simply “has everything” before stating that he is “good with the ball, his work rate, key passes, ability to beat players, technical ability." And making a move for the winger should be a priority now that Palma is reportedly off the cards.

Gutierrez has plenty of experience for someone so young, and he could further develop his skills in Scotland, as he will be given plenty of game time under Beale if he did join the Light Blues.

With a void to fill on the left flank, the youngster has shown that he means business in the senior ranks and could be a gamble worth taking.