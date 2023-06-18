Glasgow Rangers supporters of a certain vintage will remember the marauding Croatian striker Dado Prso as he bulldozed his way through opposition defences with ease, while also showcasing a clinical nature in front of goal.

Indeed, across his three seasons with the Ibrox side, Prso managed to score 36 goals in 124 matches, which on the surface, doesn’t sound like the best of ratios, however, it was more the manner which he scored them, with vital strikes coming against Celtic and in the Champions League during his spell in Glasgow.

With the Gers on the lookout for a new striker ahead of next season due to Alfredo Morelos’ departure after six years with the Glasgow giants, they have been linked with a move for young forward Matija Frigan according to Football Insider and he could cost the club £5.2m.

Could the 20-year-old perhaps be the next Prso to grace the club and follow in the footsteps of fellow Croatian strikers such as Nikica Jelavic and Antonio Colak.

Could Matija Frigan join Rangers?

There is no doubt that Michael Beale wants to add another one or two strikers to his first-team squad following the capture of Sam Lammers recently, and Frigan would be a wise investment.

The youngster managed to score 15 goals across just 31 games last season for Croatian outfit HNK Rijeka, showing his ruthlessness in front of goal, while he was praised by Jacek Kulig as “another extremely interesting youngster from Croatia” and Beale could certainly do with a player of his talent chipping in with goals.

Like Prso, Frigan doesn’t just rely on goals to get by as a centre-forward, having created three big chances and averaging 0.6 key passes per game while also making 0.5 successful dribbles per game last term and it proves that his skills could be utilised as either an out and out number nine or a deep-lying forward, looking like he could adapt to both extremely well.

Frigan also has gained three caps for the Croatian U21 side as he is clearly impressing enough to be achieving international recognition and if he continues his current scoring rate, it might not be long until a bow for the senior side is made.

Prso - who was hailed as "awesome" and "like a beacon" by former boss Alex McLeish - was a cult figure at Ibrox due to his unorthodox nature and knack for scoring vital goals. Frigan might be a slightly more clinical player, however, Kulig also described him as a “complete forward” and this could suggest the starlet could be very much like Prso should he join the Gers.