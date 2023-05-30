When Glasgow Rangers signed Spanish midfielder Mikel Arteta back in 2002 from La Liga giants Barcelona for a fee of £6m, he was expected to bolster the squad following his exploits for Paris Saint-Germain the season before, yet they weren’t quite expecting him to become a cult hero in the process.

His debut campaign ended not only with a treble but with the then 21-year-old displaying nerves of a veteran as he calmly stuck away a last-minute penalty on the last day of the season to win Rangers the SPL title by just one goal.

He formed a solid midfield partnership with Barry Ferguson which yielded 33 goals and assists between them and although his second season ended trophyless, the Spaniard's performances across his two-year spell at the club were excellent.

Arteta left in 2004 to join Real Sociedad and the Gers haven’t had a cultured midfielder like him since, but could the Ibrox side replicate their masterclass by luring Pablo Torre to Glasgow?

Could Rangers sign Pablo Torre this summer?

According to reports from Spain last month, Rangers are one of the clubs showing interest in Torre, with a view to potentially securing a loan deal for the youngster.

Although operating in a slightly more advanced position than Arteta did at the Gers, favouring a number ten slot just behind the striker, if they landed him, Michael Beale could give him an ideal platform to shine and showcase his talents, similar to the current Arsenal boss during his spell in Scotland.

The 20-year-old enjoyed a breakout season with Racing Santander two seasons ago, registering 21 goal contributions – ten goals and 11 assists – to showcase his attacking capabilities and this led to a move to Barcelona, where he hasn’t been utilised quite as much.

Torre has made just 12 first-team appearances under Xavi, albeit scoring his only goal in the Champions League against Viktoria Plzen in a 4-2 victory which allowed him to show glimpses of his vast talent on the biggest club stage of all.

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig has even dubbed the "little magician" as “amazing” back in 2021 and although the move to Barcelona suggested he was destined for the top, it hasn’t quite materialised yet.

Coming to Ibrox and playing every week, competing for honours and gaining more European experience could be the best move for the young playmaker and if Beale does somehow pull off a move for another young Barcelona goalscorer, they could repeat their Arteta masterclass.