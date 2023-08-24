Glasgow Rangers put on one of their finest displays of the season so far to draw 2-2 with PSV Eindhoven in an entertaining match at Ibrox last night.

A win in Eindhoven next week will see them qualify for the Champions League group stages for the second year in a row and this will give Michael Beale a major financial boost.

Thoughts will now turn to the Premiership clash against Ross County on Saturday, while Beale will also be thinking about potentially adding to his squad before the transfer window closes next week.

Could he secure a move for a talented young defender from South of the border?

As per some reports, the club have shown interest in Peterborough centre-back Ronnie Edwards.

Will Rangers make another signing before the end of the transfer window?

According to The Daily Mail, the Gers have been linked with a move for the 20-year-old recently in a bid to bolster their defensive options.

Beale could face some stiff competition however with a trio of Premier League sides also keen on securing his services.

Read the latest Rangers transfer news HERE…

West Ham United, Crystal Palace and AFC Bournemouth are also keeping tabs on the youngster and with a contract which doesn’t expire until 2025, the Light Blues will have to potentially outbid three English top flight teams in order to lure him to Rangers.

What could Ronnie Edwards offer Rangers?

The centre-back could have the potential to turn into Rangers’ next profit-earning talent by following in the steps of Calvin Bassey.

Upon arriving in Glasgow in the summer of 2020, very few supporters would have predicted his meteoric rise from second-choice left-back to partnering Connor Goldson in a major European final and his performances certainly caught the eye on the continent.

After just two full seasons at Ibrox and 65 appearances, Bassey joined Ajax for £23m, a club record fee, and it shows just how much he had improved in just two years.

Edwards may arrive with a slightly bigger reputation, yet he could develop further under Beale and secure regular game time which could in turn earn the Gers a massive profit in the future.

Despite his tender years, Edwards ranked fifth across the whole squad for his League One displays and also ranked fourth for tackles (two), second for interceptions (1.4) and clearances (3.3) per game, proving just how solid he was at the heart of the defence.

Across these defensive metrics, Edward’s statistics would have ranked him first throughout the Rangers squad, clearly suggesting he could be a solid acquisition for Beale this summer.

The Englishman was even praised highly by Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony. He said:

"Ronnie is playing at a different level right now and if he goes we will have to decide whether to replace him with a powerful centre-back or with another ball-playing one which will be a decision for the manager."

Bassey arrived in Scotland from Leicester City and developed into a marketable asset within just two years.

Given his rapid rise during the embryonic stages of his career so far, Edwards appears to already be attracting plenty of attention and Beale will need to act fast to bring him to Rangers.