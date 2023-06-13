Michael Beale has already made five signings for Glasgow Rangers since taking charge of the Ibrox side back in November last year, with Nicolas Raskin and Todd Cantwell joining in January, while Kieran Dowell, Dujon Sterling and Jack Butland have all joined on free transfers over the previous few weeks.

No stone is being left unturned in Beale’s chase to knock Celtic off their perch and with a host of players departing Ibrox, the 42-year-old will need to be extremely diligent to replace them effectively and without splurging vast sums on players who might not impress.

One player who the Light Blues have been linked with since the new boss arrived is FC Cincinnati forward Brandon Vazquez, with scouts having been sent to monitor his performances, although the likes of Everton and Crystal Palace are also keen on making a move for the American.

The Gers are thin in resources with regard to their attacking department, especially due to Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent leaving, although Vazquez certainly has the capabilities to fill the void vacated by the Colombian.

Could Rangers sign Brandon Vazquez?

Nothing can be ruled out at this stage, particularly due to a potentially large turnover in playing staff over the coming weeks.

The 24-year-old has set MLS alight with his performances over the previous 18 months, netting 20 goals in all competitions during 2022, while already grabbing six in 20 so far this term, suggesting he is consistent in front of goal.

Beale could certainly form a formidable duo with him and the aforementioned Cantwell, as the Englishman has enjoyed somewhat of a career rejuvenation since joining the Gers in January.

Having registered zero goal contributions in 18 games for Norwich City during the first half of the season, Beale sparked a belief that he could succeed in Scotland and was rewarded with six goals and five assists in 20 matches, announcing himself to the Premiership.

Now imagine these two in the same team, creating chaos for opposition defences throughout Scotland and even in Europe. The 25-year-old created five big chances and made 1.3 key passes per game in the league during his brief spell in Glasgow already, indicating that Vazquez would be fed regularly with opportunities to add to his goal tally.

Having scored a goal once every 154 minutes, the Cincinnati hitman could take advantage of Cantwell’s creativity. His 19 MLS goals were spread fairly evenly between his right and left foot, alongside scoring a few with his head, therefore, the English midfielder could feed the ball into him several different ways, and it would still prove successful, such is his adaptability with both feet.

Former journalist turned agent Chris Smith, described Vazquez as a player who “has developed into a ruthless goalscoring machine” and Beale is in desperate need of someone like this ahead of a vital 2023/24 season.