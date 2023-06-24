Glasgow Rangers look set to be in for their busiest summer transfer window in quite some time as Michael Beale aims to overhaul a playing squad which has become stagnant across the previous 12 months.

Out go the likes of Allan McGregor, Scott Arfield, Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos and Filip Helander as the wage budget has been trimmed, while Beale has quickly signed four players - and there will be more as the weeks go on.

Another squad player who could leave this summer is Scott Wright, as Preston North End had two bids rejected recently and it surely won't be long before he departs Ibrox after a woeful season.

The £5.6k-per-week dud played 34 times during 2022/23 and registered a paltry two assists - a dreadful return from the winger, and it’s clear he isn’t of the required quality needed going forward.

Could Beale turn to a January transfer target that is back on his radar in order to replace Wright if he does in fact move on from Rangers this summer? As Morgan Whittaker remains firmly in the 42-year-old's plans, according to The Daily Record, perhaps the Gers boss has a plan in place.

Could Rangers sign Morgan Whittaker this summer?

In all honesty, a move should have occurred back in January, as the Gers had three bids rejected by Swansea City for the pacey winger, with their final offer of £2m not enough to prise him away from Wales.

During the first half of last season, he spent time on loan at Plymouth Argyle in the English third tier and was arguably their standout performer, registering nine goals and seven assists across just 25 league games, demonstrating his abilities from the right wing.

His form on the south coast was so devastating that he ranked second out of the whole squad for overall rating (7.1/10), despite playing just half a season, while also ranking third for goals and assists, as well as key passes per game and big chances created, underlining his importance to Plymouth.

His output dropped once he returned to Swansea, however, scoring just once in 15 Championship games, although he did only start two matches.

Beale is clearly a big fan of the 22-year-old winger, having previously lauded him as “excellent” - and the chase for him still appears to be very much alive.

The next few weeks could prove crucial with regard to a potential move, as the manager is aiming to get the vast majority of his business done early in order to focus on the Champions League qualifiers at the start of August.