Glasgow Rangers must reignite their interest in forward Lyndon Dykes following a recent contract development.

What’s the latest on Lyndon Dykes to Rangers?

Back in January, journalist Darren Witcoop stated that Rangers were “watching developments” regarding Dykes, as he appeared to be on the move from QPR during the transfer window.

Nothing materialised however, yet new developments regarding the Scotland international have surfaced, as Football League World have now claimed the Championship side could sell the player after he failed to agree terms over a new deal.

This should spark Michael Beale’s interest in the player again, and as Dykes only has one year left on his current contract, the Ibrox side could perhaps land him for a knockdown fee this summer.

Could Rangers sign Lyndon Dykes?

Although the Light Blues have made a solid start to their transfer business already, signing Kieran Dowell and Dujon Sterling, the departures of Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent has certainly given Beale a licence to bring in a host of attacking replacements, and Dykes should be one.

The Light Blues are well clued-up on the 27-year-old from his stint with Livingston during 2019/2020 as he netted nine league goals, while even scoring and grabbing an assist against eventual champions Celtic, showcasing his talents.

This form led QPR to make a move for the striker, and he has impressed during his spell in England so far, scoring 29 goals and registering 11 assists, a solid return for a player who cost just £2m three years ago.

Although perhaps not as clinical as Morelos, Dykes offers differing qualities, with his aerial ability being a key strength and he could be an effective target man under Beale.

Indeed, Beale worked with the Australian-born star during the early stages of the 2022/23 campaign, and he scored five goals during that period, suggesting the 42-year-old will know all about what qualities he can offer the current Rangers side ahead of next season.

Former Rangers boss Steven Gerrard lauded Dykes before the Gers took on Livingston in 2020, saying:

“They’ve got a forward in-form in Lyndon Dykes who’s having a real good season, who is capable of playing in the air or on the floor, he’s quite dangerous.”

It would be a dream reunion for Beale should he try and sign the £8k-per-week gem this summer and if they can land him for a reduced fee, it could allow the manager to prioritise other targets while adding some genuine quality to the team, who could offer more than just goals.