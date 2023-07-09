To say Glasgow Rangers are undergoing a major overhaul this summer would be an understatement.

Michael Beale faced a tough challenge when the season finished, however, releasing players such as Scott Arfield, Allan McGregor, and Alfredo Morelos, while making six signings before the first pre-season fixture shows the club are trending in the right direction.

Jose Cifuentes could be the seventh signing for the Ibrox side in what has been a productive transfer window so far and surely talk will turn to those who are heading out the exit door.

Glen Kamara and Scott Wright have been heavily touted with moves away from Rangers this summer in a bid to raise some funds for Beale to perhaps make another few moves during the latter stages of the window, however, one player who may also leave the club is Ianis Hagi.

The Romanian attacking midfielder has been linked with a move to Italian side Lecce, while Galatasaray and Espanyol have also been named as potential suitors for the Light Blues star, and it would certainly be a surprise if he left.

Following an encouraging start, a serious knee injury in January 2022 has stalled his progress and he returned to the first team during the latter part of last term, making 11 appearances and scoring once.

If he does move away from Glasgow, who could replace him? Beale may have the ideal player in mind – Parfait Guiagon.

Who is Parfait Guiagon?

The 22-year-old was included in the Guardian’s ‘Next Gen List’ back in 2018 due to his emergence as one of the finest talents in world football, and he is currently playing for Maccabi Tel Aviv, while recently emerging as a target according to Israeli outfit One (via The Daily Record).

The Ivorian played 37 games last season, scoring four times and grabbing two assists and although these aren’t exactly numbers to get bums off seats, journalist Maher Mezahi lauded the player as being the ‘creative outlet’ for the team, suggesting that he creates plenty of chances for his teammates and just lacks a clinical nature in front of goal.

Hagi has registered 37 goal contributions during his 96 matches for the club, which is solid enough figures, yet if he doesn’t kick on after returning from full fitness during the early stages of the new season, Beale may cash in if a decent offer arrives.

Guiagon would be a surprise choice to take over from Hagi, no doubt about it, yet he was described as “one of the most talented youngsters in Israel's Premier League” back in 2021 by R.D. Football Scout back in 2021, and he even hailed the youngster as having “great potential” and it looks as though the £3m-rated ace should be aiming for his next move in order to really test himself.

Champions League football will be gracing the Ibrox pitch once again in August and adding yet another talented player who has a bright future ahead of them could be a wise investment for Beale as he looks to take the club to the group stages of Europe’s premier club competition for the second year on the bounce.