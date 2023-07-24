Glasgow Rangers need to move on a few players this summer due to the large influx of summer arrivals at the Ibrox side, with seven signings having already been secured.

Although strength in depth is required, Michael Beale doesn’t want an inflated squad with players collecting a wage by sitting on the sidelines not contributing and there will likely be four or five outgoings this summer.

Despite his impressive finish to last season and a chance to battle it out for the number one jersey this term, Robby McCrorie could well end his 11-year association with the Gers in the coming weeks following a discussion with Beale.

Will Robby McCrorie leave Rangers?

According to The Scottish Sun, Beale did hold talks with the ‘keeper regarding his future at the Light Blues, and with the 42-year-old aiming to start the 2023/24 season with Jack Butland as his number one, it could spark a departure for the Scot.

McCrorie only signed a new long-term deal at the Glasgow side in October 2022 that would have taken him to 2025 and with Allan McGregor coming to the end of his career, the 25-year-old was looked upon as his natural successor.

Across six games for the senior side, McCrorie kept an impressive five clean sheets and conceded just once, but now Beale will have to look for a youngster who could take over his mantle and Jacob Pazikas may just be the ideal candidate.

Who is Jacob Pazikas?

Pazikas has worked his way through the academy at Rangers and eventually made the step-up to the B team last season, and the increased level of competition certainly brought out some impressive performances from the youngster.

The 18-year-old played 16 times for the B side last term, with six of those coming in the UEFA Youth League, and it was at this level that he shone, in particular.

During the match against Liverpool, Pazikas garnered praise from Ian Doyle of the Liverpool Echo, who stated that the teen gem was ‘busy’ in the Rangers’ goal before lauding his ‘heroics’ during the tie as it kept the scoreline to just a 4-1 defeat, which could have been more had it not been for his solid display.

By signing a deal until 2025 back in January, it’s obvious that the Light Blues have a positive feeling about the 6 foot 5 titan and if he continues to shine over the next few years, he won't be far away from a first team debut.

Indeed, the Gers have sent him out on loan to Lowland League side Civil Service Strollers and this chance at securing regular game time in a competitive league will give him some more experience for the challenges that lie ahead.

He could be recalled in January should they be facing a goalkeeping shortage, again indicating that he is highly rated by the club.

McCrorie spent plenty of time out on loan throughout the Scottish football pyramid before finally making his debut for Rangers, and although he could soon depart, it appears as though Pazikas could be the ideal heir for him.