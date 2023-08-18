Glasgow Rangers secured qualification through to the Champions League playoff round, however, it wasn’t a performance which will inspire much hope for the future.

Michael Beale’s side laboured during the 1-1 draw against Servette and repeating last year's aggregate win over PSV Eindhoven looks like a daunting task.

With a mixed start to their 2023/24 Premiership campaign, the Gers need to click into gear as soon as possible and Beale will be aiming to bring in another player or two before the transfer window shuts.

With this in mind, the manager is currently showing interest in a young talent who is shining South of the border…

Who else could Rangers sign?

The Light Blues have been linked with a few defenders as of late, with Harry Souttar and Jake Cooper being touted for potential moves to Scotland.

A new name has emerged recently.

According to Football Scotland, Peterborough United defender Ronnie Edwards is being eyed by the Gers for a potential swoop before the end of the transfer window.

Premier League outfits West Ham United and Crystal Palace are also keen on securing his services, but with group-stage Champions League football a possibility, this could be all the incentive that he needs to move to Glasgow.

The League One side failed to reach the Championship after playoff semi-final heartbreak last term and this could suggest they would be open to selling Edwards in the next couple of weeks.

Could Ronnie Edwards improve Rangers?

Rangers have seen various players arrive this summer to bolster the midfield and attacking areas, yet just two defenders have arrived.

Dujon Sterling is still developing and isn’t expected to be a starter this term, while Leon Balogun, albeit experienced, isn’t the long-term option Beale requires.

Connor Goldson won't be around forever and Edwards could be the ideal heir for the former Brighton and Hove Albion centre-back.

Having made 264 appearances since arriving at the club in 2018, Goldson has become a mainstay in the heart of the defence, helping the club win a Premiership title and the Scottish Cup in the process.

Last season, the 30-year-old ranked as the best centre-back in the squad with regard to Sofascore rating, while also making more tackles and clearances per game when compared to the rest of the central defenders, showing how vital he is in the starting XI.

Edwards, while just 20 years of age, has shown immense promise and has been praised by Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony, who said:

"Ronnie is playing at a different level right now and if he goes we will have to decide whether to replace him with a powerful centre-back or with another ball-playing one which will be a decision for the manager."

The young sensation ranked fifth across the Posh squad last term for overall Sofascore rating while also ranking fourth for tackles and second for interceptions and clearances per game, indicating that is already having a positive influence on the team despite his tender years.

Having already amassed 91 senior appearances across both the Championship and League One, there is no doubt he is ready for a step up.

Could he become the perfect long-term heir for Goldson should he join Rangers? Only time will tell.