Glasgow Rangers face the biggest challenge of their season so far tonight, taking on PSV Eindhoven away from home as they aim to secure Champions League group stage football for the second year in a row.

Michael Beale will be buoyed by the way the Light Blues played in the first leg at Ibrox, coming so close to securing a win, but they have an excellent chance in the Netherlands this evening.

With transfer deadline day fast approaching, winning the tie would give the Gers a major financial windfall which could perhaps influence Beale’s transfer business in the coming days.

Who have Rangers been linked with?

Leicester City defender Harry Souttar has been heavily linked and was first touted with a move to the Ibrox side a few weeks ago by journalist Geoff Peters.

His name isn’t going away and according to The Daily Record, the Gers are keeping an eye on his situation ahead of deadline day on Friday.

Any potential move is likely to be a loan deal and much will depend on finances, hence the need to secure a win against PSV tonight.

Could Beale perhaps make a move for an alternative to Souttar, however, as the Gers have shown an interest in Peterborough United defender Ronnie Edwards?

Should Rangers sign Ronnie Edwards?

Although Souttar has slipped down the pecking order since the Foxes were relegated last season, he enjoyed a solid stint at the club during the second half of the campaign.

He won an impressive 5.1 total duels per game – a success rate of 73% - while he ranked 13th among his teammates for tackles (1.3), ninth for interceptions (one) and third for clearances (3.8) per game. Considering he played just 12 league matches for the club, these statistics are solid.

Edwards, however, could be an ideal alternative for the Scottish-born Australian international. Firstly, he is only 20 years old, indicating that while the £2.7k-per-week ace may not be the finished article, he has the potential to develop into a top-class defender.

Additionally, he also shone for the Posh last term, ranking fourth for tackles (two) and second for interceptions (1.4) and clearances (3.3) per game and this suggests that he outperformed Souttar in a couple of defensive metrics, albeit while playing more games in a lower division.

With interest being shown in the youngster from West Ham United and Crystal Palace, it clearly shows he is ready to perform at a higher level than League One and Rangers should make their move swiftly.

Barry Fry heaped praise on the centre-back in 2021, when he was just 18, lauding him as a “Rolls-Royce” while also saying: “Ronnie is money in the bank for the club. He’s a certainty to have an outstanding career in the game, but there’s no better place, and no better manager than Darren Ferguson, to help him develop quickly.

"We want to thrive and prosper in the Championship so selling our better players is not an option.”

Souttar may be a marquee signing for Beale, yet the limitless potential of Edwards could give the club a player who could not only become a regular fixture in the team over the next few years, but also allow the Gers to make a serious profit on the youngster in the process.