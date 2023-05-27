Glasgow Rangers have managed to significantly strengthen their midfield department since Michael Beale took charge in November.

Nicolas Raskin and Todd Cantwell have both impressed, with Joshua Barrie lauding the former as “impressive” while Cantwell has registered 11 goal contributions already and they both have a bright future at the club. Kieran Dowell has also joined on a pre-contract agreement from Norwich City and there will surely be more incomings, especially across the attacking department.

With Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent departing, Beale is short of quality up top, and according to TEAMtalk, the Ibrox side have been linked with striker Anastasios Douvikas in order to add some much-needed firepower to the first team.

Celtic are also thought to be interested, yet Beale will be looking to find a way to scupper their hopes and secure a deal for the Greek frontman over the coming weeks.

Could Anastasios Douvikas replace Antonio Colak?

The Croatian striker arrived at the Ibrox side just last summer and has gone on to enjoy a fairly decent debut campaign, scoring 17 goals in all competitions, but he has started just five matches under Beale, and with The Scottish Sun claiming that the Gers could listen to offers for him in the summer, he might well be on his way out.

Douvikas has been on fire this term for FC Utrecht, scoring 20 goals in all competitions, with 18 of these coming in the Eredivisie as he currently tops the scoring charts.

Across his 31 league appearances this term, the 23-year-old has, along with his 18 goals, grabbed four assists, created seven big chances, succeeded with 0.8 dribbles per match and won 1.9 aerial duels per game - a success rate of 41% - indicating that not only can he score plenty, but he is also adept at creating chances for his teammates and offering a solid aerial threat.

These statistics are an upgrade on the numbers Colak has registered this term, as he has scored 13 goals, grabbed three assists, created three big chances and succeeded with just 0.3 dribbles per game while winning only 0.6 aerial duels per game.

Beale urgently requires some reinforcements during the summer window to bolster his attacking options ahead of a title challenge next season and with the FC Utrecht hitman shining in the Netherlands, his next destination could be Glasgow.