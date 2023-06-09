Glasgow Rangers are plotting a move for right-back Bright Osayi-Samuel this summer, with Michael Beale looking at improving the depth of his squad.

What’s the latest on Bright Osayi-Samuel to Rangers?

According to Turkish outlet Sporx, Rangers have tabled a bid for the Fenerbahce defender ahead of the transfer window, however, the report states it is unclear how they will respond to this offer.

He could cost the Ibrox side around €10m (£8m) as per A Spor (via Sport Witness) if any deal is to go through, and with clubs such as AFC Bournemouth and Leeds United keeping tabs on the player, Beale must act swiftly if he wants to secure his signing.

Could Rangers sign Bright Osayi-Samuel?

There have already been plenty of departures out of Ibrox, with the likes of Alfredo Morelos, Allan McGregor, Scott Arfield, Ryan Kent and Filip Helander leaving on the expiration of their contracts, while Scott Wright and Jon McLaughlin could be sold.

Beale looks set to undergo a major rebuild and having already signed three players before the window has even opened, could Osayi-Samuel be the fourth to join the Gers?

The fee could be the only barrier to a move. However, given his qualities on the right flank, he could be an ideal heir to James Tavernier over the next few years. The captain will turn 32 years old during the early stages of next season, and although he has shown no signs of slowing down, registering 28 goal contributions in all competitions during 2022/23, Beale will need to think of someone who could eventually take over from him.

He has scored 101 goals and registered 117 assists for the club, stunning numbers for a right-back and unlikely to be bettered, however, the 25-year-old Osayi-Samuel has spent the majority of his career operating as a winger before dropping to the right side of defence, thereby he knows how to score and create chances.

Indeed, the Nigeria international has 21 goals and 26 assists to his name thus far in his career, while his former manager (and ex-Rangers boss) Mark Warburton has hailed him as someone who “terrifies defenders”, further underlining his attacking capabilities.

This is further justified by the fact he has achieved more successful dribbles per game than Tavernier this term (0.9 to 0.8), although he is still some way short in terms of big chances created (13 to 1) and key passes per game (2.9 to 0.4). However, moving to the Gers could grant him a licence to roam forward in a similar vein to Tavernier and create more opportunities for his teammates.

Beale could make a shrewd investment by signing Osayi-Samuel this summer, especially with his versatility, though an £8m transfer fee could yet be a key stumbling block.