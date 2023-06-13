Glasgow Rangers have raced out the blocks in terms of assembling a squad ready to challenge for domestic glory next term while the Ibrox side will also look to improve on their poor continental showing from last year as Michael Beale aims to totally rejig his team this summer.

The 42-year-old has already added a goalkeeper, a defender and a midfielder to his ranks, however, attacking reinforcements will be paramount considering Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos have both departed the squad following the expiration of their contracts.

With this in mind, the Gers have been linked with striker Cyril Dessers as of late, even submitting a bid for the Cremonese forward, and Beale will be hoping a move can be pushed through for the player.

He has scored 31 goals over the previous two seasons, ranging from leagues such as Serie A and the Eredivisie to the Europa Conference League, while the striker has even netted at international level for Nigeria, further proving his qualities at the top level of the game.

Beale won't be resting on his laurels if he convinces the former Feyenoord man to join the Ibrox side, especially with the wide positions needing to be bulked up, and he could make a move for Los Angeles FC winger Kwadwo Opoku too, who could form a scary duo with Dessers.

Could Rangers sign Kwadwo Opoku?

The Gers have shown ‘significant interest’ in the winger according to German outlet Fussball Transfers, although Celtic could provide stiff competition for the youngster as they are also looking to strengthen this summer, and he could cost around €4.8m (£4m) according to the report.

The 21-year-old has shone for LAFC in recent seasons, playing an integral part as they claimed the MLS Cup in 2022, scoring in the semi-final win over Austin while registering an assist in the quarter-final, and he has continued his form into 2023.

The Ghanian – dubbed “class” by reporter Greg Beacham – has scored four goals and grabbed two assists this term, while also creating two big chances, making 0.8 key passes and succeeding with 1.5 dribbles per game, suggesting that although he isn’t quite the finished article, his qualities out wide could be a dream for a player such as Dessers, who could slot away the chances created for him by the youngster.

Opoku’s style of play according to WhoScored is that he tends to dribble a lot and cut inside often, again good news for Dessers, who could use his natural goal-scoring instinct to move into spaces from which the LAFC wide man can supply him with the ball.

Beale needs a strong attacking duo at Ibrox next season and by making moves for Dessers and Opoku, he could have two classy players who could cause plenty of nightmares for opposition defences, that’s for sure.