Michael Beale has already begun his summer shopping as Glasgow Rangers have announced the signings of Kieran Dowell and Dujon Sterling over the previous two weeks, while there are certain to be more additions before pre-season begins.

With the departures of Alfredo Morelos, Ryan Kent and Scott Arfield, Beale will be aiming to bolster his attacking options ahead of 2023/2024 in order to push the Ibrox side towards a solid Premiership title challenge.

Could they perhaps reignite a move for a player they were linked with last summer? As Darius Olaru was reportedly scouted by the Light Blues during the final few weeks of the season.

Beale may have moved on to other targets, however, his release clause of €5m (£4.2m) is certainly very affordable for the Gers, with general manager of FCSB Mihai Stoica explaining: “They (Olaru and winger Florinel Coman) have clauses of 5 million euros.

“If someone wants to pay £4,990,000 euros, they will not sign the players. Whoever pays the clause, talks to the players.”

Could Darius Olaru improve Rangers?

Despite the Romanian suffering a poor season in terms of goal contributions, registering just eight across all competitions, a sharp fall from the 18 he managed to achieve during 2021/2022, he has been likened to current Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne by Stoica.

Olaru, during last season, managed to echo De Bruyne’s qualities as he created 19 big chances, made 2.2 key passes per game, succeeded with one dribble per match and registered seven assists, displaying his creative abilities.

These statistics show some similarity to that of De Bruyne, with the Belgian creating 31 big chances and averaging 3.1 key passes per game, while succeeding with one dribble per match and registering 16 assists, with the former two metrics ranking him second across the whole Premier League, underlining his class.

The signs are there that Olaru showcases the majority of De Bruyne’s qualities, despite not reaching quite the same heights, such as the ability to split defences open and create plenty of chances for his teammates and these attributes would be a major advantage for Beale as he looks to bolster his squad.

His positional versatility would also be a bonus for the manager, being able to play in the centre of midfield or in a number ten slot, just behind the striker, or even operating as a right-winger, giving Beale plenty of options.

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig even lauded him as “interesting” alongside a whole host of other young talents emerging from the Romanian top flight and now is his chance to take the next step in his career.

The Gers are in a different place now than they were a year ago and the 42-year-old may have chosen other targets, but the fact that they sent scouts to run the rule over the 25-year-old again could suggest they are looking at making a move this summer.