Glasgow Rangers could see a mass exodus of players this summer as Michael Beale looks to move out some deadwood, while the likes of Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos will depart once their contracts expire at the end of the season.

Beale will be looking to raise some precious funds for future transfers as he aims to assert his own authority on the team and this could mean players who have been at the Light Blues the previous few years will be moved on.

Kemar Roofe should certainly be one who can raise a decent sum by being sold, with the £26k-per-week forward only having one year left on his current deal, yet he has made only six appearances this term due to injury.

Indeed, across his three seasons with the club, he has missed more games than he has actually played and despite his overall scoring record being solid enough (36 goals in 78 matches), it’s time both parties moved on.

Who could replace him, however? American striker Haji Wright may just be the perfect solution.

Could Rangers sign Haji Wright this summer?

The Ibrox side have been linked with the Antalyaspor striker recently, even having a reported bid of £7m rejected, with the Turkish side valuing him at around €10m (£8.8m) - a potential obstacle for any deal.

The 25-year-old has been in wonderful form this term however, scoring 15 goals across just 26 league starts while ranking fourth in the squad for overall Sofascore rating (7/10), sixth for big chances created (four), fourth for successful dribbles per game (one) and first for shots per game (2.8), clearly proving his importance to the side.

Is it any wonder then, that he has been described as a “dangerous striker” by former Schalke sporting director Horst Heldt and not only does he have plenty of experience at club level, but he has been a regular fixture in the USA national side, even representing his country at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

He played a part in all four matches and managed 1.5 shots per game, despite averaging only 34 minutes of game time each match, proving his enthusiasm for scoring as often as possible, despite little chance to impress.

The American did score a bizarre goal against the Netherlands in their last 16 defeat, but the experience gained on the biggest stage will stand him in great stead heading into the future.

Beale could certainly get goals out of Wright next season if utilising him in the correct manner, and it would be the perfect licence to move on Roofe in the process.

While sealing a deal may prove expensive, the 6 foot 3 gem certainly warrants a closer look for those at Ibrox.