Glasgow Rangers look like they are already making some headway in the transfer market, with Michael Beale aiming to get the majority of his business done swiftly.

The Light Blues have signed Kieran Dowell on a three-year contract from Norwich City, while Dujon Sterling is expected to be the next name announced through the Ibrox doors and Beale won’t be stopping there.

With Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos departing the club, attacking reinforcements will be prioritised, and Luis Palma could potentially be the next signing, as the Gers have been linked with him as of late, even submitting a bid of £4.4m in order to lure him to Glasgow next term.

Palma's flexibility in the attacking positions, being able to operate either on the left wing, as a centre forward or even just behind the striker, could be a bonus to Beale, and he could thrive in the first-team, potentially forming a dream duo with Ianis Hagi.

What is Luis Palma’s style of play?

The tricky forward primarily plays as a winger, using his pace and dribbling ability to go past defenders with ease. Across 29 league matches, he succeeded with one dribble per match, however, it’s his finishing skills which have perhaps caught Beale’s eye.

The 23-year-old scored 11 league goals last term, while taking 2.1 shots per game, and he is also able to create plenty of opportunities too, evidenced by his four assists and 1.4 key passes per game.

With this in mind, the 42-year-old could slot Palma into the left-wing slot vacated by Kent, while giving Ianis Hagi free rein in his favoured position – attacking midfield.

The duo could combine well, with Palma’s pace being the perfect foil for Hagi’s intelligence and while he has just recovered from a serious knee injury, a solid pre-season could allow him to replicate his performances during 2020/21.

During that title-winning season, he scored seven goals and grabbed 11 assists, showcasing his creative abilities and if Beale manages to sign a top-class centre forward this summer to replace Morelos, then they could be in for a treat due to the respective talents of Hagi and Palma.

The Honduran was lauded for his “brilliant” goal contributions by agent Paulo Hernandez and placed in a fluid attacking trio behind the main striker could allow him to flourish.

If he manages to hit the ground running, £4.4m could be a sound investment from the Gers.