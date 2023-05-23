Glasgow Rangers will be aiming to make their summer transfer window as effective as possible in order to give them the best chance of turning the tide next season.

Michael Beale has already lured Nicolas Raskin and Todd Cantwell to Glasgow, and they have both been positive signings after "playing well" of late - as per the Gers boss - with another few like that before next season the requirement in order to prevent Celtic running away with the title again.

With Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos confirmed to be leaving the club this summer following the expiration of their contracts, Beale will be looking at adding a few new attackers to his squad this summer.

One name to have been linked with the club is Brandon Vazquez, with 90min claiming last month that the Gers have scouted the FC Cincinnati striker ahead of the transfer window. He is currently valued at €3.8m (£3.3m) and with a deal running until 2025, the Ibrox side may need to offer more than that to sign him.

Could Brandon Vazquez be an Alfredo Morelos heir at Rangers?

Although Morelos has endured a poor season from a goal-scoring point of view, netting just 12 goals in all competitions, his time at Rangers will go down as a highly productive one, becoming the clubs highest ever European scorer and winning both the Premiership and Scottish Cup during his time in Glasgow.

A change is needed now and Vazquez could be an ideal replacement for the Colombian hitman ahead of 2023/24. Across 33 MLS appearances in the 2022 season, he scored 19 goals and grabbed eight assists, indicating that scoring and providing plenty of chances for others shouldn’t be a problem by moving to Scotland.

He had 1.3 shots on target per game, created seven big chances and succeeded with 0.5 dribbles per game, which were all better than Morelos’ one shot on target, four big chances created and 0.3 dribbles per game, suggesting that not only would he make a fine replacement for the departing striker, but he could also potentially be an upgrade judging by these stats.

Journalist Chris Smith said that Vazquez “has developed into a ruthless goalscoring machine” back in August last year and the 24-year-old has even been capped three times for the USA, scoring once, proving that Rangers could be signing a player who is going to be a regular for their national team over the coming years.

There will be a void to fill with Morelos leaving Ibrox, yet Vazquez has displayed all the correct attributes during his stint in the MLS to suggest that he could make the next step and shine in Europe.