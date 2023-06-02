Glasgow Rangers appear to be edging closer to making another summer signing, with Jack Butland the next player looking set to arrive at Ibrox in the coming weeks.

What’s the latest on Jack Butland to Rangers?

According to Fabrizio Romano, Rangers are getting closer to securing the goalkeeper.

He reveealed on Twitter:

“Rangers are advancing in negotiations to sign Jack Butland as new goalkeeper on free transfer from Manchester United, deal getting closer.”

Butland spent the second half of the 2022/2023 season on loan at Manchester United from Crystal Palace, however with his contract expiring at the end of the month, he is available for nothing and Michael Beale appears to have jumped at the chance to secure his signature.

Will Jack Butland be the number one goalkeeper at Rangers next season?

Allan McGregor has now retired and while Jon McLaughlin has a year left on his current deal, Beale could be willing to move him on in the summer in order to free up some of the wage bill and make way for more incomings.

This would leave young Robby McCrorie as the only 'senior' shot-stopper in the first team squad. Whilst he has impressed during the latter stage of the season, having kept clean sheets in three of his four matches, it will be interesting to see if Beale decides that Butland is his number one ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

The Englishman’s experience may prove to be the game-changer with regard to that quandary, having played 87 Premier League matches during his career to date. He has kept clean sheets in 21 of them and the £35k-per-week titan may thrive if given the chance to be no.1 next term.

There is no doubt that the last couple of years have been tough for the 30-year-old, having missed 16 games this season with a fractured finger and not making more than ten appearances during a campaign since 2019/20 for Stoke City.

During his last season in the top-flight with Stoke, he certainly showcased his abilities, making 4.1 saves per match – a success rate of 70% - while completing 0.8 run-outs per game, and he managed to keep six clean sheets in total.

Butland also has international experience, winning nine caps for England, where he has conceded only four goals, which indicates that he can perform at the highest level and with Champions League football at Ibrox next term, the Palace ‘keeper could be an excellent option to call upon.

Erik ten Hag has previously described him as “really skilful” upon his arrival at Old Trafford and this shows just how highly rated he is.

Beale could land a dream signing with Butland this summer by securing him for free, it will give the 42-year-old the chance to focus his limited funds on other crucial areas of the team.