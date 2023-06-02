Glasgow Rangers are eyeing up a move for winger Jack Clarke as Michael Beale aims to do the majority of his transfer business early.

What’s the latest on Jack Clarke to Rangers?

According to Football League World, Rangers have been credited with an interest in the Sunderland winger ahead of the summer transfer window, however, they face stiff competition.

A plethora of English clubs, including Everton, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Burnley, Brentford, and Crystal Palace are also keen, with the riches of the Premier League potentially becoming a game-changer regarding any switch.

Beale could offer him Champions League football, though, and the chance to win silverware, so this could mean the Gers hold the advantage.

With three years left on his current deal, they may have to splash the cash in order to lure him to Glasgow.

Could Jack Clarke replace Ryan Kent?

Ryan Kent has recently departed Glasgow following five productive seasons at the club which saw the 26-year-old score 33 goals and register 57 assists and Clarke could be the perfect heir to the former Liverpool gem.

The 22-year-old dynamo certainly has a keen eye for goal, similar to Kent, having netted 20 already during his senior career, whilst he also provided 27 assists. His positional versatility could also be a huge bonus for Beale, as he is able to switch between left and right flanks with ease.

The £15k-per-week gem was excellent for Sunderland as they narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League last term, registering 20 goal contributions – nine goals and 11 assists – across 45 Championship matches, which ranked him as third and first in the squad respectively, underlining his importance.

Furthermore, Clark also ranked third for overall Sofascore rating (7.0), third for big chances created (seven), first for key passes per game (1.7) and second for successful dribbles per match (two), showcasing his abilities on the wing to create worthwhile chances for his teammates and take on opposition defenders during games.

Meanwhile, former Premier League footballer Noel Whelan previously lavished praise on Clarke during his time at Leeds United a few years ago, where he said::

“He has got a great ability to glide past players. I don’t think I’ve seen a winger really as talented as that, where it looks effortless, just to take somebody on and he really does get you on the edge of your seat, he’s one of those exciting players.”

Beale is urgently requiring some attacking dynamism ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, especially with Kent and Alfredo Morelos departing the side. Clarke could provide this in abundance, especially with his stats from last season and a move should be made sooner rather than later.