Glasgow Rangers are still keen on signing defender Jonathan Panzo this summer after a recent update has emerged concerning their interest in him.

What’s the latest on Jonathan Panzo to Rangers?

Following the recent acquisition of forward Sam Lammers, Fabrizio Romano tweeted regarding the move while also claiming the Gers are still keen on Panzo, saying: “Official, completed: Sam Lammers joins Rangers on permanent deal, four-year contract signed.

“Talks continue over Jonathan Panzo deal as many clubs want him — Rangers are insisting.”

No other clubs are directly mentioned, though with the Nottingham Forest youngster clearly in high demand, Michael Beale must try to get a deal for the 22-year-old over the line as soon as possible - and he could cost as little as £2m.

Could Jonathan Panzo improve Rangers?

The centre of defence is a position where Beale currently has four first-team players. However, there could well be an issue ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Connor Goldson is a mainstay in that slot, making 261 appearances for the club, but Ben Davies was dubbed “very poor” by Kenny Miller following a horrendous mistake in an Old Firm clash back in April, John Souttar has missed a grand total of 43 games due to an ankle injury and Leon King is still just 19 years old, suggesting that Beale may have a lot to think about when selecting his options in the heart of the defence.

The Gers only conceded three more goals than Celtic last term, and by signing Panzo, they could be further improving their options at the back.

The 22-year-old spent the season on loan at Coventry City and finished his temporary move by ranking in fifth position for overall rating as (per Sofascore) while showcasing his defensive attributes by ranking in the top ten across the whole squad for tackles (1.6), interceptions (1.7) and clearances (2.9) - certainly underlining his ability in the heart of defence as he clearly played a key role in helping the Sky Blues reaching the Championship play-off final.

Panzo can also operate at left-back, with his positional versatility being another bonus for Beale, while he has also been lauded by his former U21 boss at Forest, Dave Rogers, who said: "He is a great professional. He's enthusiastic and has got good experience and energy too. He brings a great vibe to the dressing room, too.

"It's great to see Panzo getting more game time because he seems to be getting better and better each time he plays. It's been fantastic to have him with us and the boys have really enjoyed having him around. He's been great to coach."

High praise indeed, and with another centre-back required ahead of a crucial 2023/24 campaign, Panzo has more than demonstrated that he could slot into Beale's plans with ease.