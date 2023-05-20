When Glasgow Rangers signed defender Connor Goldson back in 2018 during the embryonic stages of Steven Gerrard’s tenure, it was looked upon as a solid signing and one that could significantly improve their defence ahead of a Premiership title tilt.

Fast-forward five years later and Goldson has become a mainstay at the heart of the Ibrox defence, making 261 appearances for the Light Blues, missing only 14 games during that time through injury, proving just how reliable he has been for the club.

The Englishman played a major role in the Rangers side that secured league title number 55 during the 2020/21 campaign, being part of a defence which conceded just 13 goals across 38 matches - and his importance to the side hasn't waned.

Michael Beale will be hoping to secure another defender from England who could potentially have a similar impact that Goldson has had and with the Gers linked with Nottingham Forest defender Jonathan Panzo ahead of the summer transfer window, he could perhaps be that player.

Could Rangers sign Jonathan Panzo this summer?

Having joined Forest for £1.5m in 2022 from French side Dijon, it remains to be seen just how much he could cost the Gers, but if he is available for around a similar sort of fee, it could be a solid investment from Beale.

The 42-year-old could certainly repeat Rangers’ Goldson masterclass by making a move for the young defender, especially following his impressive performances for Coventry City this term during his loan spell.

Being able to play as a centre-back or at left-back is an added bonus for the Light Blues, and Panzo has averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.99/10 across 29 league appearances while making 1.7 interceptions and 1.6 tackles per game along with winning 58% of his total duels, indicating that he is strong in the tackle and these stats are fairly similar to Goldson’s, with the Rangers' defender winning 67% of his total duels while making 1.5 tackles per game, although he has made only 0.8 interceptions in the Premiership.

The 6 foot 2 Panzo was praised by Dave Rogers, his former U21 coach at Forest, who said: "He is a great professional. He's enthusiastic and has got good experience and energy too. He brings a great vibe to the dressing room too.

"It's great to see Panzo getting more game time because he seems to be getting better and better each time he plays. It's been fantastic to have him with us and the boys have really enjoyed having him around. He's been great to coach."

Nearly five years on from signing an English defender who has gone on to become a reliable performer in the first team, could Beale repeat that masterclass this summer? Only time will tell.