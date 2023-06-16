Glasgow Rangers are keen to sign defender Auston Trusty as Michael Beale looks to continue his recruitment drive at the Ibrox side.

What’s the latest on Auston Trusty to Rangers?

According to The Athletic, Rangers are still interested in signing Arsenal centre-back Trusty this summer, having first been linked with him at the start of May.

A fee of around £2m was suggested last month as being enough to tempt him away from the Premier League, and this is a figure that Beale could certainly afford, especially with the Gers looking to move on some deadwood over the coming weeks.

Beale is looking at making his fifth signing of the summer, with Dujon Sterling, Kieran Dowell, Jack Butland and Sam Lammers all arriving in Glasgow since the end of 2022/23.

Could Auston Trusty replace Ben Davies at Rangers?

With the need for a total rejigging of the playing squad this summer, Beale will have to offload some players in order to raise funds for future purchases, and Ben Davies – who was only signed in 2022 – could be someone that might generate a solid transfer fee.

Stoke City are keeping tabs on the centre-back, and although he played more during the second half of the season, as per Sofascore, he only ranked 14th in the squad for overall rating (6.94/10), 16th for tackles per game (0.9) and seventh for interceptions per game (0.8), suggesting that he hasn’t exactly shone across these defensive metrics in relation to his teammates.

Kenny Miller even dubbed him as “very poor” following a mistake during an Old Firm clash back in April, when he failed to clear a simple ball over the top and Trusty may be the man to come in and replace him.

Meanwhile, Trusty enjoyed a solid season out on loan at Birmingham City in 2022/23, ranking third in the squad for rating (6.97/10), second for tackles per game (2.3) and first for interceptions per game (1.5), underlining his importance to the team while also averaging better numbers than Davies across these metrics.

The £13.8k-per-week brute is only 24 years old and has arguably yet to his peak years, which suggests that Beale could get the best out of the American should he make a move to Glasgow in the coming weeks. Having won the fans’ Player of the Year Award for his performances at St Andrew's, it indicates that he is able to settle in well at a club and takes no time in showcasing his ability, which could be a big bonus for the 42-year-old, as a fast start is a must next term.

Trusty was dubbed “incredible” by teammate George Friend back in October while also saying that he took to the Championship “so easily” - which surely bodes well ahead of a potential move to the Premiership.

Making a move for the American could be a shrewd investment by Beale and it looks set to be bad news for Davies if his signing is announced.