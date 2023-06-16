Glasgow Rangers are seemingly edging closer to completing a move for midfielder Jose Cifuentes as Michael Beale’s summer recruitment spree shows no sign of slowing down.

What’s the latest on Jose Cifuentes to Rangers?

The LAFC player looked set to be arriving at Ibrox a few weeks ago, with Fabrizio Romano telling GIVEMESPORT that “the conversation is ongoing with his agents” and that a move looked imminent, with just a fee to arrange between the clubs due to his contract not expiring until December and Beale wanting to sign him this summer.

However, a clearer timeline has emerged, with Ecuadorian source Mr Offsider claiming (via Rangers News) that the Gers will be able to secure Cifuentes’ signature following Ecuador’s final international fixture during this break on 21st June. Beale will therefore be hopeful that a deal will be reached before the month is out.

Could Jose Cifuentes improve Rangers?

Considering his performances for LAFC recently, the 24-year-old would certainly give the Ibrox midfield a boost, especially in an attacking sense.

During the 2022 MLS season, he notched seven goals and grabbed a further six assists from the heart of the midfield while also creating 11 big chances, making 1.3 key passes per game and succeeding with 1.5 of his attempted dribbles each game, showcasing his attacking capabilities. This is something Rangers could certainly do with, especially with a lack of goals coming from their central midfield options last term.

John Lundstram, Glen Kamara, Ryan Jack and Nicolas Raskin scored eight goals between them during the entirety of the 2022/23 season, underlining just how much Beale requires a player who could push forward often and generate plenty of chances.

He could also form a solid midfield partnership with Raskin, as the Belgian can utilise his defensive capabilities in order to give Cifuentes plenty of freedom, knowing that he is doing the dirty work behind him.

Since arriving in January, Raskin was so impressive in the middle of the park that he ranked third in the squad for tackles per game (1.8) and sixth for successful dribbles per game (0.9), and his tenacious nature would be the perfect foil for the Ecuadorian.

Raskin’s key strengths are dribbling and tackling according to WhoScored, while Cifuentes could benefit from his passing ability as the duo would be able to link together well while dictating play for the Ibrox side during matches.

WhoScored also regards dribbling as a strength, and this could give Beale an extra attacking option from deep, while knowing that the space vacated by his movement will be covered by the Belgian could lead to an exciting partnership.

Lauded as being “very dynamic” by LAFC assistant manager Marc Dos Santos, the 5 foot 8 midfielder has shone in America, and the next step is surely to feature in the Champions League, with Rangers being the perfect team in order to continue his journey with.