Glasgow Rangers will need to bolster their attacking options during the summer transfer window in order to achieve success next season.

Alfredo Morelos has left the club having failed to agree to an extension, while Kemar Roofe is perennially injured and played only six games last term, leaving Antonio Colak as their only fully fit striker at the current moment in time.

Michael Beale has admitted that improving the quality of players he has at his disposal in the final third is key, saying: "Certainly, in the final third, I think that's an area where, although we win a lot of games and score a lot of goals, we are also a team that miss a lot of chances.

"That's a key part of my thinking."

With this in mind, the Ibrox faithful will be hoping to see a couple of forwards arriving in Glasgow over the course of the summer, especially as they scored 21 fewer goals than Celtic last term, a key factor in them winning another Premiership title.

Could Rangers sign Josh Maja this summer?

The Bordeaux striker has been linked with Rangers over the previous few months, and due to the Ligue 2 side failing to achieve promotion, the Gers could now seal him on a free transfer.

Foot Mercato claimed that Maja would have signed a new deal had Bordeaux sealed a path back to the French top flight, but according to France Bleu, he is ‘expected to leave’ - and could end up being an upgrade on Fashion Sakala for Rangers.

The Zambian enjoyed something of a renaissance under Beale when he took over in November, eventually finishing the season with 20 goal contributions. However, he isn’t the most clinical, and former Rangers winger Neil McCann claimed Sakala “can sometimes lack composure” after a win against Hearts in February, whereas Maja could add a ruthlessness in front of goal that the club have been struggling with.

Across 40 games in all competitions last term, the Nigeria international scored 17 goals and grabbed six assists, while he also created more big chances (eight to seven) and netted more league goals (16 to 12) than Sakala.

There is no doubting Sakala’s enthusiasm, however, he is often deployed out wide, while Beale needs a reliable finisher ahead of an important season, and former Ibrox hitman Jermain Defoe has even lauded praise on Maja, as they both spent time at Sunderland, saying: “Josh is a quick thinker and if you’re that fast upstairs, you don’t need anything else.

“When he trained with the first team he showed such great awareness – he knew when to pass it, had a great touch – and although he’s not got electric pace, he’s two steps ahead of everyone which means he’s got an immediate advantage.

“The gift Josh has is rare and if he builds on it, the sky’s the limit.”

It’s a gamble that Beale must take, and considering he might not cost the club a penny in terms of a transfer fee, Maja may just go on to surprise a few people should he make the move to Scotland.