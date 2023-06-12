Glasgow Rangers manager Michael Beale has made a head start to his transfer business at Ibrox, signing Jack Butland, Dujon Sterling and Kieran Dowell on free transfers, and they have all been tied down before the transfer window even opens.

Unfortunately, the Light Blues don’t have a mass fortune to spend in the transfer market, meaning free transfers will potentially make up the bulk of the incomings and any other business will largely be assisted by the 42-year-old moving on some deadwood in the squad that is surplus to requirements.

The likes of Scott Wright and Jon McLaughlin are likely to be sold, while Antonio Colak, who only joined last summer, could also depart. Another name who should be let go is Kemar Roofe, as the striker could still bring in a decent transfer fee.

He only played six times last season, struggling with a variety of injury issues which kept him out for 35 matches in total, hardly justifying his £26k-per-week wage.

There is no doubting his quality, with the 30-year-old netting 36 times in just 78 appearances, yet, having another season where he barely features will be a waste of precious funds which could be spent elsewhere, especially with the Ibrox side looking for new strikers following the departure of Alfredo Morelos.

Could Rangers sign Nikola Krstovic this summer?

The Gers were linked with Krstovic as far back as February according to Football Insider, with the same outlet claiming the club had scouted the 23-year-old on ‘several occasions’ with a view to signing him this summer, although a reported fee of between £4m-£5m was being demanded by his club, Dunajska Streda.

Beale looks like he is about to agree a deal to sign Sam Lammers from Sampdoria, however, his goal record isn’t nearly as good as the Streda hitman, netting only twice all season compared to the 26 goals the Montenegro international has scored.

He obviously knows how to find the back of the net on a regular basis, having scored a total of 81 club career goals and with five caps for his country too, he has emerged on the international scene, further underlining his capabilities.

A goal every 117 minutes in the Slovakian top flight last term was better than all but one player in the Gers side who played over five Premiership matches, suggesting that he could be a regular scorer under Beale if he maintained his current form.

Journalist Josh Bunting had plenty of praise for the 23-year-old last year, saying: “Nikola Krstović scoring again for DAC 1904, I honestly can see a big enough side take a punt on him sooner rather than later, only 22 but what a talent he is and he’s showing it in Europe this season. He’s aggressive and he’s clinical. Has all the attributes you want in a striker.”

Roofe underwent surgery back in March to sort out his hip injury, however, there is no set timeline on his return to the first team picture and perhaps Beale may be best moving him on in order to launch a move for a player such as Krstovic this summer.