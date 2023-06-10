Glasgow Rangers are showing interest in winger Kwadwo Opoku ahead of the summer transfer window as Michael Beale looks set to continue with his Ibrox rebuild.

What’s the latest on Kwadwo Opoku to Rangers?

According to German outlet Fussball Transfers, Rangers have ‘signalled interest’ in winger Opoku, who plays for MLS side Los Angeles FC.

The Light Blues aren’t alone however, with Old Firm rivals Celtic also keen, alongside Bundesliga side VfB Stuttgart, while several teams from Ligue 1 and the Premier League also keeping tabs on the player, as Beale faces stiff competition.

He could cost the Gers around €4.8m (£4.1m) if any move was to be sealed, which is surely within the 42-year-old's budget this summer.

Could Kwadwo Opoku move to Rangers?

With Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos departing Rangers, it’s clear Beale needs reinforcements both in the wide positions and through the middle heading into next season.

One key issue the manager has is in the right-wing area, which could well be fixed by signing Opoku.

Todd Cantwell has shone when being deployed there during his first few months at the Gers, registering 11 goal contributions from 20 games, however, with Malik Tillman returning to Bayern Munich following his loan spell, the Englishman could be pushed to a more central role in 2023/2024.

The LAFC winger has enjoyed success in America, registering 11 goal contributions during the 2022 season as he led his team to the MLS Cup, and he has continued this rich vein of form into the current campaign.

Two goals and two assists in 13 league matches underline his attacking potential from a wide position, and he averages two shots per game, makes 0.8 key passes per game and has created two big chances, solid numbers from the 21-year-old.

According to WhoScored, Opoku’s strengths include passing and long shots, while he typically likes to cut inside and dribble past opponents as often as possible, suggesting that he tends to make things happen as opposed to being static and waiting for the right chance to drop.

This proactive nature could be crucial for Rangers next term, especially with goals paramount for success, both domestically and in Europe, as Celtic scored 21 more times in the league than the Ibrox side last season, a key factor to where the title eventually ended up.

For just over £4m, the “magnificent” Ghanaian – as so dubbed by journalist Owuraku Ampofo - could be a wise investment and given he has plenty of experience in scoring and creating chances for others, it’s a move that makes perfect sense in the long run.