Michael Beale looks like he is already making sweeping changes at Glasgow Rangers ahead of next season.

Out go Allan McGregor, Alfredo Morelos, Scott Arfield, Ryan Kent and Filip Helander – who all leave for nothing – while in come Kieran Dowell and Dujon Sterling, signed on pre-contract agreements.

Beale doesn’t look like he is messing about and the summer will be filled with transfer activity, with some others departing Ibrox, while there could also be an influx of fresh faces.

The Light Blues have been linked with a potential move for Liverpool youngster Leighton Clarkson, who spent the 2022/23 season on loan at Aberdeen, as the 42-year-old wants to improve his midfield options.

They could face a transfer battle with Old Firm rivals Celtic however, but Beale must do everything in his power to secure his signature, especially as he can be a big upgrade on John Lundstram ahead of 2023/24.

Could Leighton Clarkson improve Rangers?

There is no doubting the Englishman’s talents, having shone for the Dons as they secured third place in the league, guaranteeing European group-stage football next term.

The 21-year-old ranked second out of the whole Aberdeen squad for overall rating, first for both big chances created and key passes per game, underlining his importance to the team.

Lundstram on the other hand, ranked only 11th for overall rating in the Rangers side, he didn’t even create a big chance and ranked 18th for key passes per game.

With Beale rejigging his first-team squad, could Lundstram potentially make way for Clarkson next season? It’d certainly be a big decision to make, but the manager knows risks have to be taken.

Indeed, the 5 foot 8 starlet registered more goal contributions than Lundstram during the recent campaign (13 to eight), delivered more crosses (147 to 14), won more tackles (41 to 27) and committed fewer fouls (24 to 36), indicating that he has certainly been more effective, both defensively and in an attacking sense than the former Sheffield United midfielder.

Football writer Ben Webb lauded him for being “a proper tidy passer of the ball” in 2021, and he could certainly shine under Beale going forward, becoming a solid investment in the process.

Lundstram will turn 30 in February, and it makes sense for the Ibrox side to sign a player who could replace him now, rather than wait until it is far too late. Clarkson could be an ideal option, and they would be able to slot him into the starting XI sooner rather than later.