Glasgow Rangers will start a season without the services of Alfredo Morelos for the first time since 2016/2017 when the new campaign rolls around, and Michael Beale is tasked with finding a suitable replacement for the clinical striker.

It won’t be easy, that’s for sure, as the 26-year-old managed to score 124 goals during his six seasons at the Ibrox side while becoming their highest-ever scorer in European competition along the way, turning into somewhat of a cult hero figure among the support.

He only managed to score 12 times last season.

However while earning a reported £33k-per-week, perhaps agreeing to part ways is best for both parties, giving Beale some added flexibility in his wage budget to sign a replacement.

The Gers have recently been linked with Kenyan striker Michael Olunga, who will be available to sign for free with his contract with Al Duhail SC expected to end this summer, although the club could face competition with Galatasaray for his signature.

Could Michael Olunga replace Alfredo Morelos?

If goal-scoring ability is the only required prerequisite for success at Rangers, then Olunga fits the bill perfectly. He has scored 159 career club goals, adding another 21 in 48 appearances for the Kenyan national team, indicating that he is extremely clinical in front of goal.

His spell in Qatar has arguably been his most productive, scoring 81 goals in just 82 matches for Al Duhail, a quite remarkable record and the signs are positive for Beale if he wants to sign a reliable goalscorer.

The 6 foot 4 striker would be a solid option to come in to replace Morelos, especially as he wouldn’t cost a transfer fee, and it is reported that his weekly salary would work out at around £7.5k-per-week, much lower than what Morelos was earning and giving the 42-year-old flexibility to sign another attacking option.

Along with his stunning club form, Olunga has also scored for Kenya at the African Cup of Nations, netting twice against Tanzania back in 2019, demonstrating his ability to shine on the biggest national stage for his nation.

Indeed, following that match, where he also won five aerial duels, took five shots and created two chances, popular football platform Squawka lauded him as a “match-winner” and the 29-year-old could become a risk-free option for Beale ahead of next season.

Goals will be required in order to match Celtic in the race for the Premiership title and Olunga could arrive in Glasgow under the radar, offering Beale a solid goal threat in the process.