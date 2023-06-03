When Glasgow Rangers signed a lightweight Colombian striker by the name of Alfredo Morelos in the summer of 2017 from Finnish side HJK Helsinki, it’d be fair to say the Ibrox faithful weren’t exactly expecting a world beater, at least not straightway.

Over the next six seasons, he scored 124 goals, became the Gers top scorer in European competition and won the Premiership title in 2020/2021, not bad value for just £1m.

The 26-year-old ended his association with the Ibrox side last week, departing after he wasn’t offered an extended contract, and it looks as though Michael Beale will need to find someone else to replace him during the summer transfer window.

Perhaps the 42-year-old could repeat the club's Morelos masterclass by signing a young talent from Serbia this summer after Petar Ratkov was linked with a potential switch.

Could Petar Ratkov replace Alfredo Morelos?

It won't be an easy task, that's for sure.

When the Colombian arrived in Glasgow, he wasn’t exactly a household name but quickly went on to become a cult hero among the Gers fanbase and maybe Ratkov could well replicate this feat.

If he does move to the Light Blues, he will just be a year younger than when Morelos first joined, and Beale could give him an opportunity to shine in the Premiership.

Like Morelos, who netted 51 goals before getting his big move to Rangers, Ratkov has also shown a keen eye for goal during the embryonic stages of his career to date, having scored 17 goals and assisted six more for FK TSC Backa Topola, whilst also finding the net six times in just seven matches for their U19 side, showcasing his finishing abilities.

Morelos scored vital goals in European competition and against Celtic during his spell in Glasgow, while Ratkov has taken his game to another level recently, netting four goals in just six matches across the Super Liga Championship round, clearly indicating that he can perform when it matters most, with his side chasing the highest possible finish in the division which will secure European football.

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig described his role as that of a “target man” while stating that his main strengths were “finishing” and “heading”, attributes that Morelos clearly excelled in judging by his final goal tally at the club, with 25 of these headed efforts, and he was also utilised as a target man during his early years at Rangers before dropping slightly deeper under ex-manager Steven Gerrard.

Losing Morelos is a big blow for the team, yet all good things come to an end and the challenge for Beale now is to replace him sufficiently.

With Ratkov, they could potentially repeat their masterclass from six years ago and it's highly unlikely he would break the bank in the process.

It’s over to you now Beale.