Glasgow Rangers have re-entered the race to sign winger Morgan Whittaker as Michael Beale aims to bolster his attacking options.

What’s the latest on Morgan Whittaker to Rangers?

According to Football Insider, Rangers are planning to reignite their interest in Whittaker during the summer window having failed to bring him to Ibrox in January.

The Light Blues reportedly had a second bid of £1.5m rejected for the winger, eventually failing with a £2m bid, and this wasn’t enough to secure his signature. Beale went on to sign Todd Cantwell and Nicolas Raskin instead during the winter transfer window.

The Englishman faces some competition for the Swansea City player, with Championship sides Coventry City and Sunderland eyeing a move, while Plymouth Argyle are also trying to convince Whittaker to re-join them following a successful loan spell last term.

Could Rangers sign Morgan Whittaker this summer?

Following the three failed bids a few months ago, Beale looks to make it fourth time lucky as he aims to prise the winger from Swansea’s hands and there is no doubt the club need some reinforcements in the attacking department.

Both Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos have departed the Gers, while Kemar Roofe struggled with injury last season, making just six appearances, suggesting that he isn’t exactly reliable.

Beale looks set to make big changes this summer, with more players leaving and winger Scott Wright could be one, as the 42-year-old looks like he will place him up for sale and Whittaker could certainly be an upgrade on the Scot.

Across 34 appearances in all competitions, Wright could only muster two assists, a terrible return for a player who should be offering more, while Whittaker scored ten goals and grabbed seven assists, albeit with all but one contribution coming in League One, yet this keen eye for goal appears to have gotten Beale’s attention.

For Rangers in the Premiership, Wright could only rank 20th for big chances created,16th for shots on target per game and 10th for successful dribbles per game, barely having an influence on the side.

Whittaker, on the other hand, enjoyed his spell at Plymouth, ranking 1st for both big chances created and shots on target per game, while ranking fifth for successful dribbles per game, suggesting he had a much greater input during his time at the League One side, made even better considering he only spent half a season there.

The £4.8k-per-week whiz who was dubbed “flamboyant” by talent scout Jacek Kulig is only 22 years old and still has time to develop further. A move to Ibrox would allow Beale to ditch Wright this summer and turn his attention to making Whittaker a better player, while his knack for scoring and creating opportunities could give him a fast track to the starting XI next term.