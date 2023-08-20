Glasgow Rangers have enjoyed a productive transfer window thus far, signing nine players, although Michael Beale could perhaps have a trick or two up his sleeve heading into its final two weeks.

It’s clear the manager is aiming to bring another defender to the club, with Harry Souttar and Jake Cooper among those who have been linked recently.

The Ibrox side have conceded three times across their four matches in the Premiership and Champions League so far this term, and it was a mix-up in the box which led to Kilmarnock scoring the winner in the opening league match.

But Beale could yet make a surprise signing, as the Gers have recently shown interest in QPR midfielder Sam Field ahead of a potential swoop.

Could Rangers sign Sam Field?

Football Insider has claimed that the Light Blues are ‘admirers’ of the player and Beale knows all about his strengths, having coached him during his brief spell in charge of the Championship side last season.

Burnley are also keen on signing him and Field may have to make a choice between Premier League football or winning trophies and potentially getting a chance to experience the Champions League.

The £7.3k-per-week brute is entering the final year of his contract, which could entice Beale to make a low bid in order to convince QPR to sell this summer.

Could Sam Field improve Rangers?

The Glasgow outfit have already bolstered their midfield options by signing Ecuador international Jose Cifuentes, and alongside Nicolas Raskin, the two players could form a key duo in the heart of the midfield.

Ryan Jack also signed a new one-year contract at the end of the season, and he still has plenty to offer.

Last season, the Scot had a pass completion percentage of 91%, which was the highest out of the Rangers squad in the league, while he also made 1.1 key passes per game and grabbed two assists - ranking in the top ten for both metrics, showing he could be an important part of the side.

However, this could be his final year at the club, and Field could be an ideal heir to the 31-year-old. The Englishman is more defensively minded, and compared to positional peers playing at a similar level, he ranks in the top 7% across the next eight leagues for interceptions, blocks, clearances, and aerials won per 90 over the previous 12 months (as per FBref).

These excellent defensive attributes would allow others in the midfield area to push further forward knowing that Field would cover well behind them, which could make him a wonderful signing.

Gareth Ainsworth, his current manager at QPR, lauded the 25-year-old for being “sensational” back in April, and he has continued to impress so far this campaign.

During his two Championship matches thus far, Field has already won 6.5 duels per game while averaging four interceptions per match, and it’s clear his strengths lie in gaining possession of the ball while showcasing an impressive physical presence.

Jack’s role at the Gers has reverted to more of a squad option, and by signing Field in the coming weeks, Beale could unearth a natural heir to the Scot.