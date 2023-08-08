Glasgow Rangers could still sign another one or two players before the end of the transfer window, especially following their opening defeat as the 2023/24 Premiership season kicked off last weekend.

Michael Beale has already lured nine new signings to Ibrox during the summer and five of them started during the 1-0 loss to Kilmarnock.

With a few weeks left before the window shuts, could Beale delve back into the market for some promising talent?

Who could Rangers sign?

One area which will likely be strengthened is the backline, with poor defending allowing Killie to score the winner during their first league tie and Beale will be looking to add at least another centre-back to his squad.

It appears as though the manager is looking into the future too, as the Light Blues are showing interest in Hamilton Academical striker Ryan One.

They face stiff competition from the likes of Liverpool, Newcastle United, Burnley and Old Firm rivals Celtic for his signature, which clearly proves he is a teenage talent who is in high demand.

Who is Ryan One?

Beale certainly looks to be filling the academy with gems who could potentially become a hit in the future and the recent crop have wonderful potential.

Bailey Rice, Zak Lovelace, and Ross McCausland have all made their senior bows and will likely gain further opportunities during the 2023/24 season at some stage and there are a few more looking to break through in the coming months.

Lovelace is a player who arguably has the greatest chance of becoming a success in the first team, enjoying a stellar season last year, registering 28 goal contributions – 18 goals and ten assists – across just 35 matches for the B team.

He joined from Millwall aged just 16 back in the summer of 2022, and it could prove to be a stroke of genius by the Gers.

Playing on either wing or as a centre-forward, the English starlet could form a future duo with One should he move to the club this summer.

Journalist Ben McNicol hailed him as a “real talent” last August and the forward has already made 33 senior appearances for Hamilton, scoring twice and grabbing an assist.

The youngster is nearing half a century of senior matches having just turned 17, and although he is a rough diamond, making the move to Rangers could be the best place for him to further his development.

One has also forced his way into the international setup, making seven appearances for the Scotland U17 team, even playing in the recent U17 European Championships, grabbing an assist against France in the tournament.

Lovelace is already scoring for fun in the B team and adding a player such as One would take his game to another level considering his vast talents.

It could take a few years and a few spells out on loan, yet the pair may be an ideal partnership for the Gers in the coming years and there is no doubt the club could save millions in the transfer market by unearthing this future duo.