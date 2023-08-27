Highlights Michael Beale may focus on the transfer market to strengthen his Rangers squad before the window closes.

An English Championship midfielder has been linked with a move to Rangers and could be a valuable signing, similar to John Lundstram's arrival in 2021.

Glasgow Rangers have an excellent chance to secure Champions League football for a second year in succession when they take on PSV Eindhoven later next week.

The 2-2 draw at Ibrox in midweek was a carbon copy of the exact same tie a year ago, with Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men winning the away leg 1-0.

The less said about the group stage campaign itself, the better, but Michael Beale will hopefully learn the lessons from his predecessor.

With group-stage football guaranteed whatever happens against the Dutch side, Beale will perhaps turn his attention to the transfer market one last time in order to bolster his squad.

Will Rangers make another signing?

The Gers have been linked with defender Harry Souttar as of late, and with another centre-back wanted, a potential move could materialise over the coming days.

Midfielder Sam Field has also been linked with a move to the Light Blues from Championship side QPR, so could Beale raid his former side before the window closes?

Field only has a year left on his current contract, meaning the Gers may be able to secure his services for a knockdown fee, and in turn, could repeat Steven Gerrard’s masterclass of signing John Lundstram back in 2021.

Would Sam Field be a good signing for Rangers?

Upon arriving in Glasgow, Lundstram endured a tough start to life at the club, yet as the months went on during the 2021/22 season, he developed into one of their finest performers.

This was evident during the Light Blues' stunning run to the Europa League final, scoring vital goals in the ties against Borussia Dortmund while also netting the winning goal against RB Leipzig in the semi-final, sending Ibrox into raptures.

This led Ally McCoist to laud him as a “cult hero” before the final against Eintracht Frankfurt, showing just how impressive he’d become for the club.

Field, who earns £7.3k per week plays in a similar position to Lundstram and would also join from an English side should he make the move to Glasgow, while exuding similar sort of qualities to that of the former Sheffield United midfielder.

Last season, the 25-year-old made 0.7 key passes per game while also making 2.5 tackles, notching 1.8 interceptions and winning an impressive six total duels per game – a success rate of 63%.

Meanwhile, Lundstram averaged 0.5 key passes per game while showcasing his defensive skills by making 1.4 tackles and 0.9 interceptions per game while also showcasing his physicality by winning 3.9 total duels each match on average.

The stats indicate that Field could yet follow Lundstram in being a positive figure in the heart of the midfield at the Ibrox side, and he was lauded by his former West Bromwich Albion teammate, Ben Foster, who said:

"Sam was brilliant. He is an absolutely fantastic young lad. He has an experienced head on such young shoulders, and to be starting a game in the Premier League at 18 is a great achievement for him.

"He gets hold of the ball and he is very elegant and classy in the way that he plays the game."

It could be an interesting move by Beale to lure him to the Scottish Premiership, and he could certainly repeat Gerrard’s feat of luring Lundstram to the Gers two years ago.