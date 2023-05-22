Michael Beale faces a crucial summer transfer window in charge of Glasgow Rangers as they look to wrestle back the Premiership title from their Old Firm rivals.

Beale’s two January signings, Nicolas Raskin and Todd Cantwell, have enjoyed positive starts to life at Ibrox - having been "playing well" , according to their manager - and if there are a few more signings like this during the summer, the majority of the supporters will be happy heading into 2023/24.

There could be moves for players across all areas of the pitch and Danish centre-back Thomas Kristensen has been touted for a switch, according to Danish outlet BTSporten (via the Scottish Daily Express), as the Gers have ‘watched’ him in the hopes of luring the player to Scotland.

Aged just 21, he has plenty of years left in the tank and over time, he could certainly become the ideal heir to Connor Goldson at the heart of the defence.

Could Rangers sign Thomas Kristensen?

Goldson has been a mainstay in the first team since joining in 2018, missing only 14 games through injury or illness, although 11 of those have come this season and with the defender looking like he will miss the last few matches of this term with a hip injury, Beale may surely look to the market for a prospective heir for the Englishman.

He won't be going anywhere, anytime soon, especially with three more years on his contract, however, the niggling injuries this term may go on to have a detrimental effect over his next few years in the game.

Journalist Barry Anderson dubbed Kristensen as “one of several young players with potential on their radar” when the club were first linked with the defender, suggesting Beale is looking at building his team with an influx of young talent.

The 6 foot 6 colossus has enjoyed a solid campaign for Danish side AGF, averaging a Sofascore rating of 7/10 across 20 Superliga matches, while he has won 59% of his total duels (4.2 per game), made 3.5 clearances, 1.9 interceptions and 1.3 tackles per game along with taking 64.7 touches each match, suggesting that he is extremely comfortable on the ball and is strong in the tackle, winning more duels than he has lost.

The towering Dane ranks first in the squad for interceptions, second for clearances and seventh for tackles per game this season, underling how important he is to the side despite his tender age.

Moving to Scotland certainly wouldn’t faze him given his contributions for AGF this season and Beale could well uncover an ideal Goldson heir in the process.