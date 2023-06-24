Glasgow Rangers are interested in signing midfielder Tom Davies this summer as Michael Beale looks set to continue with his current recruitment spree, having already signed four players for the Ibrox side.

What’s the latest on Tom Davies to Rangers?

According to talkSPORT, Davies will be leaving Everton after 13 years at the club this summer, and the Gers are seemingly interested in luring him north of the border.

He was offered a new contract, yet turned the opportunity down, with director of football Kevin Thelwell saying: “We offered Tom a new contract, but he feels he has reached the stage in his career where he needs regular first-team football.”

In January, the Light Blues were linked with the Englishman, yet no move materialised. Could it be second time lucky for Beale this summer?

Will Rangers sign Tom Davies?

Signing Davies could be worth the gamble, especially as he would join for nothing. And with the midfield needing bolstering, it is certainly a viable option for the club.

Davies struggled during his final year on Merseyside, starting just four Premier League matches all season, so perhaps a fresh start is the best thing for him.

Beale is clearly a big fan, having praised him previously, saying: “Tom Davies, he used to kick my Liverpool Under-23s team all around the place. There’s a bit of John Lundstram about him. But again, two really good players."

Lundstram has developed into something of a “cult hero” at Ibrox according to Ally McCoist, as his Europa League performances during 2021/22 powered the club all the way to the final.

Indeed, he thrived on the big European nights, averaging 56 touches per game while also making 1.6 tackles and 1.7 interceptions each match along with winning an impressive 55% of his total duels, showcasing his abilities in the heart of the midfield.

Davies, with the aforementioned likeness to Lundstram, also tends to thrive in a deep-lying position. During the last season where he made more than 20 appearances, back in 2020/21, the 24-year-old ranked second in the squad for interceptions per game (1.4) and was in the top ten for tackles won (1.2) and big chances created (two), yet a lack of opportunities in recent years has dented his confidence.

Before signing Todd Cantwell in January, the midfielder had gone 18 league matches without a goal or an assist for Norwich City, yet in just five months at Rangers, he had registered 11 goal contributions, with Beale transforming his game.

There is no doubt the 42-year-old is capable of doing the same for Davies, boosting his confidence and turning him into the player that burst onto the scene back in 2017. Former professional Trevor Sinclair lauded him as “outstanding” following an Everton win over Tottenham Hotspur in 2021, and the 5 foot 10 gem has all the attributes to be a success in Scotland, potentially becoming their next Lundstram.