Glasgow Rangers 2023/24 Premiership campaign got off to the worst possible start, slipping to an opening-day defeat at Rugby Park.

The 1-0 loss to Kilmarnock was the Gers at their worst, offering little going forward and despite making nine summer signings, only five started the match as Michael Beale seemingly ran out of ideas.

With there likely to be more outgoings than incomings over the coming weeks, the Light Blues will need to rebound before their Champions League qualifier against Servette on Wednesday evening.

One player who is edging closer to departing is Fashion Sakala, as he looks set to end a two-year stint in Glasgow.

Is Fashion Sakala leaving Rangers?

Having been left out of the squad to face Killie last weekend, Beale offered an update on his future, saying: “Fashion won’t be involved tomorrow because he is away having discussions. He’s talking to one of the Saudi clubs.

“He is a boy and a player that I have a fantastic relationship with but sometimes in football these things happen, an opportunity comes up and you discuss it with the player and from there something can happen.

“So he is away having talks, there is nothing confirmed either way but he won’t be with the squad tomorrow.”

It is looking likely that he will leave before the end of the transfer window, and with Beale signing four forwards during the summer, he may not need to replace him, immediately at least.

The Ibrox side have been linked with a move for Sunderland youngster Tom Watson however, and he has the potential to make Beale forget all about the Zambian in the coming years.

Who is Tom Watson?

The 17-year-old has been lighting up the Sunderland youth teams over the previous two seasons, registering 25 goal contributions across just 43 matches at U18 and U21 level.

This is even more impressive considering he is usually deployed on the left wing, although he can also play in a more central role. This is similar to Sakala, who tended to operate on either wing or through the middle last term.

Watson clearly wasn’t fazed by making the step-up to Premier League 2 level last season, scoring twice and grabbing three assists across seven matches, and his vast potential even led to a first team debut.

Tony Mowbray handed him a two-minute cameo against Huddersfield in April and this will give him a taste of the big time, which should give the youngster more confidence.

Sakala did register 20 goal contributions during 2022/23, however he wasn’t exactly the most clinical of players, missing 11 big chances which also included squandering two open goal chances against Celtic in the League Cup Final and the Scottish Cup semifinal.

Watson could perhaps offer a more ruthless nature in front of goal and was praised for his finishing abilities by journalist Josh Bunting, who said: “Tom Watson is a player to keep and eye on ,he’s scored for Sunderland 18’s against Leeds this afternoon, that’s three goals in his last four games , makes it stick up top , only 16 so is very much new in 18’s football but has taken it to it like a duck to water, natural finisher.”

He may not make an impact straight away should Beale lure him north of the border, but Watson looks to have the ideal qualities which could make him a stand-out figure in the future.