Glasgow Rangers manager Michael Beale has gone through a total revamp of the first-team squad, shipping out players who no longer feature in his plans while adding some exciting new talent in the process.

This gives the 42-year-old a solid platform to work with and despite a mixed start to the season which saw the Ibrox side lose their opening Premiership fixture against Kilmarnock, they have remained undefeated since and stand just one win away from the Champions League group stages.

With the summer transfer window drawing to a close in a few days, could Beale add another player or two?

Are Rangers going to sign anyone else?

The Gers have shown interest in signing another centre-back, with Harry Souttar and Zak Vyner names that have cropped up, and it looks as though this will be the main area Beale will be targeting.

The final few days of the transfer window also seem to throw up the chance of securing a wildcard signing and Beale may just have a surprise up his sleeve.

The Light Blues were linked with a move for Sunderland youngster Tom Watson towards the end of July and while he wouldn’t go straight into the senior setup straight away, there is no doubt he could have the potential to form a key future duo with another talented young gem – Zak Lovelace.

How good is Zak Lovelace?

Giovanni van Bronckhorst signed Lovelace from Millwall in the summer of 2022 and it could turn into a stroke of genius by the former boss.

The youngster made his debut for the Championship side when he was just 15 years of age and had clearly displayed plenty of promise down south.

Upon signing, he was thrust right into the B team and enjoyed a stunning campaign, registering 28 goal contributions across 37 games – 18 goals and ten assists – and he proved that not only is he extremely clinical, but his talents stretch to more than just scoring goals.

Having made two first-team appearances for the senior side, his time will come in the next year or so and Watson could certainly follow along a similar path before hopefully forging a partnership with his compatriot.

Who is Sunderland starlet Tom Watson?

The 17-year-old tends to operate either on the left wing or through the middle and has scored 15 goals while grabbing ten assists during his 43 games at U18 and U21 level.

He has also already made his senior debut for Sunderland, which bodes tremendously well for his future.

Indeed, Tony Mowbray gave him a two-minute cameo against Huddersfield Town back in April, and it is clearly a sign of things to come for the future.

Journalist Josh Bunting heaped plenty of praise on Watson back in 2022, saying:

“Tom Watson is a player to keep and eye on, he’s scored for Sunderland 18’s against Leeds this afternoon, that’s three goals in his last four games, makes it stick up top, only 16 so is very much new in 18’s football but has taken it to it like a duck to water, natural finisher.”

Lovelace has already shown his vast promise at the club and having someone like Watson to link up with in the future could only be a big boost for Beale as he aims to build a squad full of talented young gems who could take the senior side by storm in the coming years.