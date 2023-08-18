Glasgow Rangers have announced no changes to their Champions League squad ahead of the vital qualifier against PSV Eindhoven, with the winner progressing to the lucrative group stages.

This means that centre-back Ben Davies misses out once again, having failed to make the squad for the ties against Servette and his future now surely lies away from Ibrox.

Will Ben Davies leave Rangers?

At the start of August, The 4th Official gave a transfer update surrounding a few players, with Davies being told that he was free to secure a move away from the club.

The Englishman only arrived in Glasgow last summer, costing £4m from Liverpool, yet his time at the Gers hasn’t gone to plan.

His Premiership performances last term proved he was out of his depth as he ranked in a lowly 14th spot while also failing to rank in the top five for tackles and interceptions per game, failing to have a positive influence on the squad.

Teddy Bears boss Michael Beale should now spend the remainder of the transfer window trying to recoup some of he £4m fee spent on him in 2022 while also aiming to sign a direct replacement in the process.

Are Rangers interested in Zak Vyner?

According to Bristol Live, the Light Blues have recently shown interest in Zak Vyner as Beale looks to add at least another centre-back to his squad before the end of the window.

Championship side Southampton are also keen on landing the defender this summer, yet the lure of European football will surely favour the Gers in pursuit - with just 12 months left on his current contract at Bristol City, Beale should be aiming to land Vyner for a knockdown fee.

Although the Glasgow side have signed Leon Balogun and Dujon Sterling, the news that Davies could potentially be on his way out indicates that adding another centre-back to cope with the demands a hectic schedule is vital.

Vyner has prior experience of Scottish football, playing 18 times for Aberdeen during the 2019/20 campaign and although this isn’t exactly the best barometer of success, the 26-year-old will know what is expected of him North of the border.

His most impressive spell has come at City however, making 146 appearances for the Championship side across three and a half seasons, and he has begun the current 2023/24 season in excellent fashion.

Following his displays during the first two league ties, Vyner ranks second in the whole squad for overall Sofascore rating (7.1), while ranking first for accurate passes per game (45.5) and interceptions per game (1.5).

This shows he is already having a positive impact on the team and there is no doubt he could be a solid option for Beale to utilise.

He was lauded by his former manager Dean Holden following his first goal for City back in 2021, who said:

“Zak will score better goals, but he will always remember his first for us.

“I was right behind the shot and my only concern was that it might spin wide. I just wish there had been a crowd and his family here to see it.

“He deserved it because it was his first start for me in a new position and I thought his performance was outstanding.”

The next two weeks will hopefully see Beale bring in some more reinforcements at Ibrox, will Vyner be one of them? It would be a shrewd move if the titan did arrive, that’s for sure, as it could see the Ibrox giants finally move on from Davies.