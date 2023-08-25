Glasgow Rangers are just one positive result away from the riches and glamour of the Champions League group stage.

The tie in Eindhoven next week represents a major opportunity for Michael Beale, but for now, he will be focussing on the Premiership match against Ross County tomorrow afternoon.

The manager will also have one eye on bringing at least another player in before the end of the transfer window as he looks to do his shopping South of the border.

Will Rangers sign anyone else?

Nine new faces have arrived at Ibrox this summer, and it has been a productive window for the club.

With European group stage football guaranteed, whether its Champions or Europa League, Beale’s squad will need to have some serious strength in depth to cope with the demands.

Read the latest Rangers transfer news HERE…

They could turn their heads to the Championship as the Light Blues are keen on Bristol City defender Zak Vyner, according to Bristol Live.

Southampton are also keeping tabs on the centre-back, yet Beale will be confident that the allure of playing for Rangers and competing for trophies should be more than enough incentive.

The 26-year-old titan has just one year left on his current contract and this could allow the club to potentially secure him for a knockdown price, boosting their defensive options in the process.

How good is Zak Vyner?

At this current moment in time, Beale have as many as five centre-backs in the senior Rangers squad, yet there are question marks over a few of them.

Ben Davies may not have a long-term future at the club, whilst Leon Balogun is 35 and has signed for just one season.

Leon King is somewhat still learning his trade, and this leaves just John Souttar and Connor Goldson as Beale’s first-choice pairing.

The Scot has been wonderful this term, averaging a 7.2 rating in the league, via Sofascore, but his injury history is always a slight worry, having missed 46 games during his Gers career thus far.

Vyner could arrive at Ibrox and potentially form a solid partnership with Goldson at the heart of the defence.

Last season in the Championship, he ranked in the top five across the squad for overall rating (6.88), accurate passes (40.9), interceptions (1.5) and clearances (3.2) per game, suggesting that he had a positive influence in the squad.

The defender also won 3.8 total duels – a success rate of 55% - demonstrating his physicality and these statistics are comparable to Goldson from last term.

The Englishman averaged 69.4 accurate passes per game and also made 0.8 interceptions and three clearances per game while winning 5.4 total duels, indicating that the duo could form a solid partnership under Beale.

Vyner was dubbed “versatile” by his manager Nigel Pearson last season, as he is equally adept at playing full-back, and he even has experience playing in Scotland, having spent time on loan at Aberdeen during the 2019/20 campaign, where he featured 18 times for the Dons.

There will be at least one more arrival in Glasgow before the end of the transfer window and Beale should act swiftly in order to lure Vyner to the Gers as he could be an excellent partner for Goldson.