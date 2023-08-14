Highlights Glasgow Rangers are looking at signing a centre-back before the window closes.

The player they want already has experience of Scottish and English football.

He's a great alternative to Harry Souttar.

Glasgow Rangers got their first victory of the 2023/24 Premiership campaign at the weekend, defeating Livingston 4-0 at Ibrox.

With a vital Champions League qualifier to come on Tuesday evening, it was a step in the right direction and Michael Beale will be turning his attention to not only securing a win but also bolstering his squad.

Who could Rangers sign this summer?

According to Bristol Live, the Light Blues are showing interest in a centre-back heading into the final few weeks of the transfer window.

That player happens to be Zak Vyner. Indeed, he has entered into the final year of his current contract and while ‘fresh terms’ were offered earlier this year, the defender has yet to sign them, fuelling talk of a potential exit in the coming weeks as it represents the last chance Bristol City have of securing a fee for him.

Beale will face competition from Championship side Southampton, yet the lure of European football and the chance to win trophies should be more than enough incentive for the 26-year-old to choose Ibrox over St Mary’s.

Who is Zak Vyner?

The Gers have so far been linked with moves for Jake Cooper and Harry Souttar as Beale aims to bring in another defender, and Vyner is the latest name touted with a move.

By signing a player from an EFL club, the Ibrox side could certainly repeat their Todd Cantwell masterclass before the end of the window.

The former Norwich City starlet arrived from the Championship in January and although he was once linked with a move to Aston Villa just two years ago, his form had dipped in the second tier.

Under Beale’s leadership, however, the 25-year-old was revitalised upon arriving in Glasgow. He registered 11 goal contributions across 20 games – six goals and five assists – while also ranking third for overall rating (7.36) and fourth for successful dribbles per game (1.5), demonstrating how much of a positive influence he had by moving north of the border.

Vyner has already experienced Scottish football, spending a brief spell on loan at Aberdeen during the 2019/20 season and he has grown into a solid centre-back who could give Beale another option at the heart of the defence.

The 5 foot 10 gem averaged 1.6 tackles and 1.5 interceptions per game last season in the Championship and these statistics would have ranked him seventh and first in the Rangers squad respectively.

He also offered a decent attacking threat, creating three big chances, which would have placed him joint-second across the defenders at Rangers while he registered four goal contributions, again, ranking him joint-second compared to the centre-backs at the Glasgow side.

It’s evident he could fit in well, especially with these statistics and his manager, Nigel Pearson, lauded him last term, saying: “Zak’s a good player, he’s come through the academy, and he’s probably suffered from being versatile. He’s matured this season there’s been more reliability.

“He’s gained experience and developed through the players that he’s played alongside as well so those things together are all a part of a player’s development. Even players in their 30s can develop and improve themselves if they’ve got an open mind.”

With the chance to secure his signature for a knockdown fee, Beale could bring a player who is arguably heading into his peak years to the club for a pittance, replicating the successful Cantwell deal in the process.

It would be a shrewd investment, no doubt about it.