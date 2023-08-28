Highlights Rangers have a limited amount of time left in the summer transfer window to strengthen their squad and compete with their city rivals.

With the summer transfer window slamming shut in just four days, Rangers don't have long to ensure that Michael Beale has a squad capable of preventing their city rivals from winning three Scottish Premiership titles in a row.

So far this season, the Gers have had a mixed run of results, starting their campaign in woeful fashion with a 1-0 loss against Kilmarnock, before wins over Livingston and Ross County were sandwiched between progression in Champions League qualifying.

Their first fixture after deadline day is the first Old Firm derby of the season against Celtic, too, and reports suggest that Rangers may have the chance to sign a defensive reinforcement before that crucial clash.

What's the latest Rangers transfer news?

So far this summer, Rangers have welcomed a total of nine reinforcements, with both Sam Lammers and Danilo being the pick of the bunch at Ibrox.

There's still time for Beale to round things off and make the transfer window a perfect 10 of fresh faces, but only time will tell whether or not the Scottish Premiership giants will complete further moves.

One man who has emerged as a reported target, of course, is Leicester City defender Harry Souttar.

According to Football Scotland, the Australian international may "jump at the chance" to complete a move to Rangers before the end of the transfer window, joining his brother, John Souttar, at Ibrox in the process.

The Leicester man is also rumoured to be on Beale's wanted list this summer, potentially making a deal possible before the end of the window.

Given the fact that Souttar is yet to make an appearance for Leicester this season, too, a move would certainly suit all parties involved.

Should Rangers sign Harry Souttar?

Welcoming a player with both Premier League and World Cup experience, who is still only 24-years-old, would represent an impressive piece of business from a Rangers perspective.

Of course, Souttar failed to make the required impact at Leicester after arriving for a reported £15m from Stoke City in January, with the Foxes suffering Premier League relegation. But, coming into a struggling squad midway through the season was never going to show the defender in his best light.

Statistically speaking, Souttar stands out in certain areas.

According to FBref, the centre-back is in the top 96 percentile for aerial duels won - winning 3.45 per 90. Meanwhile, he is also in the top 77 percentile for blocks made per 90, making 1.45.

For the right price, Rangers could benefit from the arrival of the 6'5 defender this summer.

He's earned plenty of praise during his time at Leicester, too, including from former manager, and current Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers, who said after Souttar made his debut, via Football Scotland: “He was unfortunate with the own goal, but he recovered and kept going.

“Big Harry’s a presence, but he can also play football – anybody who saw him at the World Cup, he was outstanding there.

“So for him to come in, having only just joined the club, and into a real tough away game, up against Watkins, who’s a really good player, I thought he did really well.”