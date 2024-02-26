A significant update has emerged over the future of Rangers attacker Ianis Hagi, and it seems his fate at the end of this campaign has already been decided.

Rangers transfer news

The Gers are likely to have another busy summer once the season reaches its conclusion, with both incomings and outgoings expected at the club, in order to retain a freshness within the squad and shape it to the manager's liking.

Philippe Clement looks likely to add more firepower to his attack, which is perhaps why Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie has been linked with a move to Rangers, being seen as a good option to bring in on the cheap.

The 27-year-old will be available on a free transfer this summer, and while four goals in the Premier League for the Blades this season is nothing to write home about - he is playing for a struggling team, in fairness - he could thrive in the Scottish Premiership.

In terms of players leaving, there are some concerns that Todd Cantwell's head could be turned by a move to the Premier League, should interest in him emerge, but Rangers will be desperate to retain his services.

One player whose future also looks up in the air at the moment is Ianis Hagi, who was shipped out on loan to Alaves by Michael Beale last summer, having been deemed surplus to requirements.

New twist in Hagi's struggling season

According to Inigo Minon [via Ibrox News], Rangers attacker Hagi is set to leave Alaves rather than join permanently this summer after a poor season on loan, so his next move will be a return to Ibrox.

This isn't necessarily seen as a good thing, however, with the report stating that it was a "shock" that Beale loaned him out rather than selling him permanently in the first place, receiving a healthy transfer fee in the process.

Instead, Rangers now look set to have a player they don't want back in the squad this summer, and will likely end up losing him for free rather than extending his soon-to-be-expired contract, given his struggles in Spain, and injury issues in the past.

This is, therefore, a hugely frustrating situation for the Scottish Premiership leaders, unless Clement suddenly sees Hagi as a key man ahead of next season, which feels unlikely. Granted, a tally of 16 goals and 21 assists in 99 appearances for Rangers is a fairly healthy return, and some fans wanted him back in January, but the team has moved on without him this season, with others such as Cantwell and Tom Lawrence now key men instead.

It is just another example of the bad decisions Beale made during his time as manager - thankfully, Clement has come in and done an expert job in cleaning up his mess - and the Englishman's recent struggles and sacking at Sunderland are further proof that he was the incorrect appointment at Ibrox.

For Hagi, he will likely have to accept that he will return to Rangers at the end of the season before leaving on a free, as his time at the club goes out with a whimper.