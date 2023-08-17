Highlights

Rangers are one of the few teams in the hunt for Sunderland’s Scottish striker Ross Stewart. Transfer insider Dean Jones has revealed the status of this pursuit and where Stewart’s future lies, with GIVEMESPORT.

Who will win the race for Stewart?

Rangers are rivalled by the likes of Southampton and Stoke City in the race to snatch Ross Stewart away from playoff hopefuls Sunderland, per TEAMtalk.

Middlesbrough are another of the sides interested in securing his services and it isn't hard to see why following the expiration of Cameron Archer’s loan and Chuba Akpom’s big money move to Ajax.

A key fact in this transfer saga is that the forward’s contract with Sunderland is set to expire next summer and so whilst he may be a key figure in their side, they may be forced to sell now so as to ensure they receive a fee.

After all, Stewart doesn’t seem willing to extend his stay with the Black Cats having already rejected multiple contract offers from the club.

The 27-year-old is a Scotsman himself and so a move to one of the two major SPFL powers may be difficult to turn down.

Injuries held his progress back last year but this season before that, in League One, Stewart’s goals played a key role in Sunderland’s success and eventual promotion.

He netted 26 times and added three assists to that and maybe even more impressive than that is that he started all 46 league games as well as the 3 playoff games, amassing just short of 99% of the available minutes, as per WhoScored.

At the end of the day, the best ability is availability.

What is the opinion of Dean Jones?

Transfer expert Dean Jones has offered his opinion exclusively to GIVEMESPORT about the quality of Ross Stewart and what he offers Ranger.

“It would be a great signing. And in the player’s eyes, it could really turn his head because it’s a different challenge to the ones being proposed at other clubs in England. It’s very high-profile, it would take him to another level.

“I think he does have the potential to be better than Cyriel Dessers in this team. And we know that Rangers definitely are going to need some more goal power this season if things are going to swing in their favour.”

What else is going on at Rangers?

Rangers have already enjoyed a very busy summer window as they look to build a squad that can overcome bitter rivals Celtic.

Amongst those to have been brought to Ibrox by new ‘Gers manager Michael Beale are former England international goalkeeper Jack Butland, LAFC midfielder Jose Cifuentes and then three big money forwards, one of which being Nigerian Cyriel Dessers.

Dessers may have cost just over £4.2 million and yet as seen above, Jones would expect Ross Stewart to make a more profound impact.

Meanwhile, other rumours swirling up in Scotland mention Millwall centre-half Jake Cooper, Stewart’s Sunderland teammate Jack Clarke and also, Leicester City’s mountain of a defender Harry Souttar.